JioStar highlights fan pride in new ICC Women’s World Cup film

New Delhi: JioStar, the official broadcast and digital partner of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025, has launched its campaign film titled “Jersey Wahi Toh Jazba Wahi” ahead of the tournament. The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, is set to begin on September 30, 2025 and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Conceptualised by BubbleWrap Films, the campaign film highlights how the India jersey unites fans across the country, regardless of who wears it. The narrative follows a protagonist who reluctantly dons a Smriti Mandhana jersey to work, only to notice other fans proudly wearing jerseys of India’s women cricketers. The message is reinforced when he encounters the office lift operator, also wearing a Smriti Mandhana jersey, who says, “Virat khelein ya Smriti, jeetega toh India hi na” (Whether it’s Virat or Smriti, India will win anyway). Inspired by this, the protagonist removes his jacket and enters the office with pride.

Siddharth Sharma, Head, Viewership and Monetisation Initiative, Sports, JioStar, said, “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 marks a defining moment for Indian cricket, a powerful opportunity to inspire a new generation of fans as the Women in Blue set out, on home soil, to chase a trophy that has so far eluded them. With the roar of a billion voices behind them and the advantage of playing in front of home crowds, Team India enters this campaign not just as hopefuls but as genuine contenders.

This isn’t just about cricket, it’s about rewriting history. Our endeavour is to channel this moment into a campaign that not only supports our players but unites the country behind them. And what better way to do that than by invoking the deep pride that comes with the Indian jersey? This film captures the journey of the Indian fan, a coming-of-age story where we acknowledge that it’s time we take equal pride in every Indian jersey, whether it belongs to our men’s or women’s teams.”

The opening match of the World Cup will see hosts India face co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati, setting the stage for the tournament.



Watch the campaign films: