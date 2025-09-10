Benetton India Managing Director and CEO Ramprasad Sridharan to Exit

New Delhi: Benetton India has announced that Ramprasad Sridharan, managing director and CEO of the company, will be leaving his role to pursue a new professional opportunity. He will continue to lead the business during the transition period to ensure continuity while the company finalises its succession plan.

During his ongoing visit to India, Claudio Sforza, CEO of Benetton Group, reiterated the company’s commitment to the Indian market. He also thanked Sridharan for his leadership over the past four years, during which the brand expanded its presence and strengthened its connection with consumers, and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Commenting on the development, Sforza said, “India has been a key market to Benetton’s growth journey, and it will continue to remain a priority market for us. With our strong brand presence and continued consumer trust, we see clear opportunities for growth and will remain focused on building the business in a consistent and sustainable manner.”