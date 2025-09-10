Google acknowledges open web in decline during US antitrust case

New Delhi: Google has acknowledged in a legal filing that the open web is “already in rapid decline,” a statement that contrasts with its earlier public defence of the internet ecosystem. The admission came as part of the ongoing antitrust proceedings brought by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which is seeking measures to reduce Google’s dominance in online advertising, as per the report.

The company has for months maintained that the internet remains robust and that its artificial intelligence products have not been responsible for traffic drops reported by publishers. In June, Nick Fox, senior vice-president at Google, said publicly that “the web is thriving.” The latest filing, however, presents a different stance and highlights the risks facing publishers in the coming years.

As per the report, the line appears in Google’s response to proposed remedies. The filing states, “The fact is that today, the open web is already in rapid decline and Plaintiffs’ divestiture proposal would only accelerate that decline, harming publishers who currently rely on open-web display advertising revenue. As the law makes clear, the last thing a court should do is intervene to reshape an industry that is already in the midst of being reshaped by market forces.”

Google’s argument is that the open web is already being reshaped by shifts in advertising, such as increased investment in connected television and retail media, which are attracting spending away from traditional display advertising. The company has said that a forced breakup of its ad business would make matters worse rather than provide relief to publishers.

This represents a sharp contrast to earlier public comments in which Google dismissed studies linking AI tools to reduced web traffic. At that time, it said that overall clicks remained steady, traffic quality had improved, and described the research as “flawed.”

The debate has gained attention as many publishers and independent website operators have reported declining visitor numbers, attributing the trend to Google Search changes and the growing use of AI chatbots that deliver answers directly without directing users to external sites.

Following scrutiny of its legal filing, Google sought to clarify the context. A spokesperson said the statement had been misinterpreted, explaining that the reference was to “open-web display advertising” rather than the overall condition of the internet. The spokesperson added that the company was noting a broader shift in advertising spend to newer platforms outside the traditional web environment.

The DOJ’s case against Google continues, with the court yet to decide whether structural measures will be imposed on the company’s advertising operations.