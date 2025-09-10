Apple launches iPhone 17 series with major redesign, thinnest model yet

New Delhi: Apple has introduced the iPhone 17 series, led by the iPhone 17 Air, which at 5.6 mm is the thinnest smartphone the company has produced. The redesign required changes to the internal structure, including the removal of the physical SIM slot to create space for a larger battery, while the device runs on the new A19 Pro silicon, a processor more advanced than the one used in the base iPhone 17 model.

Chief executive Tim Cook said the new iPhones “raise the bar once again” with a lineup “that’s unlike anything we’ve ever created”. He added that for Apple, design extends beyond appearances: “Design is also how it works. This philosophy guides everything we do.”

The iPhone 17 itself represents an incremental update, while the Pro and Pro Max models showcase a revised design with a rectangular camera plateau and vapour-cooled thermals. The iPhone 17 Air features a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with brightness of up to 3,000 nits, a 48MP dual fusion camera system and an 18MP square front Centrestage camera sensor, which allows landscape photographs without rotating the phone. This camera function is standard across all the new iPhones.

In India, the iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for the 256 GB model, the iPhone 17 Air at Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,34,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,49,900. The Apple Watch Series 11 is available at Rs 46,900, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at Rs 89,900 and the Apple Watch SE at Rs 25,900. The AirPods Pro 3 are also priced at Rs 25,900.

The Pro and Pro Max devices highlight durability and camera performance. Apple has included what it describes as the equivalent of eight Pro lenses with up to 40x digital zoom. The new 48MP fusion telephoto camera enables 4x zoom at 100 mm and 8x zoom at 200 mm, the company’s longest optical reach so far. This has been made possible by a sensor 56 per cent larger than that of the previous generation, combined with improved 3D sensor shift stabilisation, an updated photonic engine with machine-learning integration, ProRes RAW and professional video functions, as per the report.

Apple has also updated its audio and wearable devices. The AirPods Pro 3 now feature live translation, heart rate monitoring, enhanced battery life and a new audio profile. Live translation, according to the company, is “enabled by advanced computational audio combined with Apple Intelligence models running on the iPhone”.

The Apple Watch Series 11 adopts a thinner build and includes a 5G modem, greater durability, longer battery life and a revised operating system with a liquid glass design. Health features include a blood pressure monitor that issues alerts for hypertension, detection of patterns requiring intervention and a new sleep score system. The Apple Watch SE has been refreshed with improved battery performance and faster charging, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 offers satellite connectivity, Emergency SOS and up to 42 hours of battery life.

As per the report Apple described the iPhone 17 Air during its presentation as a “paradox you have to hold to believe”, reflecting its emphasis on design. However, the trend towards slimmer smartphones is not unique to Apple, with several Android manufacturers also introducing ultra-thin models as alternatives to foldable devices.