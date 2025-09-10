Cargill appoints Ravinder Balain as Country President and Dheeraj Talreja as VP and MD for Food South Asia

New Delhi: Cargill has announced leadership changes in India, appointing Ravinder Balain as Country President and Dheeraj Talreja as Vice President and Managing Director for Food South Asia. The appointments are part of the company’s efforts to strengthen operations, deepen customer focus, and expand innovation across South Asia’s food and agriculture sectors.

Balain, who joined Cargill in 2024, will lead the company’s strategic collaboration across enterprises and functions in India. In addition to this role, he continues to oversee Cargill’s Animal Nutrition and Health business in South Asia, covering brands including Purina, Provimi, and Vetcare. With over 33 years of experience, Balain has previously held senior leadership positions at Corteva Agrisciences and DuPont, focusing on market creation and talent development.

“India is a strategic growth market for Cargill, and I am honored to lead our efforts here,” Balain said. “Our focus will be on deepening partnerships, driving innovation, and delivering sustainable solutions that support our customers and communities. Together, we will build on Cargill’s strong foundation and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Talreja brings more than two decades of experience across industries and geographies, including food ingredients, specialty chemicals, and manufacturing. Most recently, he led AAK India, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, overseeing the company’s transformation from a joint venture to a wholly owned entity. He has also held senior roles at Huntsman Singapore, focusing on commercial strategy and operational turnaround across multiple high-growth regions.

“I am excited to join Cargill at this pivotal moment. India’s food, health and nutrition landscape is evolving rapidly. I look forward to working with our teams, partners and stakeholders to deliver innovative, nutritious, customer-centric solutions and driving Cargill’s purpose of nourishing the world. Cargill’s legacy and values resonate deeply with me, and I am committed to driving the impact agenda in this key geography for Cargill,” Talreja said.