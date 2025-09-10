Digital Advertising Council of IAMAI appoints Shantanu Sirohi as Chairperson

New Delhi: The Digital Advertising Council (DAC), operating under the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has appointed Shantanu Sirohi, CEO of Interactive Avenues, as its new Chairperson. Satyan Gajwani, Chairman of Times Internet, and Priya Choudhary, Director of Business Solutions and Insights at Google, have been named as Co-Chairpersons. Their tenure will be for two years.

Priya Choudhary (left) and Satyan Gajwani (right)

On his appointment, Shantanu Sirohi said, “It is an honour and an exciting opportunity to serve as Chairman for the IAMAI Digital Advertising Council. Collaboration between agencies, publishers, ad-tech providers and brands can help develop a digital advertising future that emphasizes innovation, effectiveness, transparency and a positive customer experience. The focus will be on promoting responsible industry growth, ensuring digital marketing strategies remain effective and providing value for all stakeholders.”

Satyan Gajwani added, “I’m looking forward to contributing to The Digital Advertising Council of IAMAI. The DAC will work to ensure that publishers and content creators have the support they need to build sustainable businesses, and to help develop a prosperous ecosystem between advertisers, publishers, and consumers.”

Priya Choudhary said, “I am honoured to take on this new mandate with IAMAI. This is a pivotal time for the digital advertising industry in India, and I look forward to collaborating with my peers to foster an environment of growth, innovation, and trust. I believe that through collective effort and shared vision, we can unlock immense potential and create a positive impact for businesses and consumers alike."

The DAC represents the interests of India’s digital advertising ecosystem and engages with agencies, publishers, ad-tech and mar-tech companies, and affiliate networks. The council works closely with industry stakeholders to promote transparency, responsible advertising practices, and the growth of digital marketing in India.