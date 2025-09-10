Why brand building still matters in a performance-driven digital world

New Delhi: In today’s digital-first world, earning attention has become one of the biggest challenges for brands. According to EY’s annual entertainment report, we spend five hours a day on our phones, doom-scrolling and are exposed to nearly 6K-10K ads daily. In this environment of endless scrolling and constant distractions, every brand is competing for the same limited attention. While performance metrics like conversions, ROAS, and clicks dominate, they don’t always translate into long-term aspiration or brand affinity, which means the advertising industry is already quite saturated.

Performance metrics are critical for measuring efficiency, but they don’t always capture the deeper work of building trust and meaning. Here lies the gap: performance marketing wins the click, while brand building wins the heart. A strong brand is more than just a standardized metric, it builds trust, creates emotional connections, and drives lasting loyalty. That is why brand building is not just relevant but essential for long-term success.

Even as every brand invests heavily in digital campaigns for quick wins, the space has become overcrowded. In such a cluttered environment, brand storytelling is what cuts through the noise, especially in the luxury category, where consumers don’t just buy a product; they buy into values, cultural relevance, and meaning.

Brand building creates an identity that goes far beyond a logo or a tagline. It shapes consumers’ perception over years, sometimes even across generations. Take natural diamonds: their value lies not only in the product but also in the emotional connection one has when celebrating a milestone. A natural diamond bought with your first salary becomes more than just a piece of jewellery; it’s a marker of achievement and a memory that endures. These stories cannot be told through performance campaigns alone; they need to be reinforced through consistency and depth that only brand building provides.

That’s why in a market full of targeted ads, consumers continue to remain loyal to the brands and products they trust. Investing in emotional storytelling elevates a brand beyond being perceived as a mere product. This is especially important for Gen Z and Millennials, who are extremely conscious of their purchase decisions. They seek brands that stand for more than what they sell – authenticity, responsibility, cultural relevance, and values that resonate with their own. This is not limited to the luxury sector. Nike is another example of how emotional connections drive repeat purchases. Brand building shapes cultural perceptions and ensures the brand remains aspirational and relevant for future generations.

Performance marketing and brand building are not opposites; they are interdependent. Performance may deliver results in the short term, but without the long-term narrative of brand building, it struggles to ensure memorability or loyalty. Brand building increases trust, boosts conversion rates, and strengthens ROI for every campaign. Think of brand building as the fuel, and performance marketing as the engine. Without fuel, the engine stalls. Without the engine, the fuel just sits idle.

From the first glance at your homepage to the in-store ambience, exclusive previews, and even the unboxing experience, every touchpoint should reflect and reinforce your brand’s identity and values. To remain relevant while amplifying the impact of performance campaigns, brand building is indispensable. For luxury brands like ours, this means creating consistent storytelling that reaffirms that natural diamonds are not just rare products but timeless symbols of love, authenticity, meaning, and value.

The real question isn’t about which of the two approaches you use, but how quickly you can make them work in harmony. Today’s consumers expect more than just clever campaigns; they’re looking for brands that feel human, consistent, and aligned with their values.

That’s why marketers should treat brand building not as an option, but as the foundation for all performance strategies. Budgets should reflect this balance, with a thoughtful mix of short-term performance tactics and long-term brand investments. When done right, this consistency helps your brand stay top of mind, earn loyalty, and stand out in a crowded market. In a world driven by instant metrics, staying memorable is the ultimate performance.