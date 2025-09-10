Jagran New Media launches premium subscription plans on Jagran.com

New Delhi: Jagran New Media, the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan, has introduced new premium subscription plans for Jagran.com to provide users with an advertisement-free and curated news-reading experience. The move is part of the company’s effort to enhance reader engagement through factual, credible, and meaningful content across devices.

The subscription plans offer features such as access to Jagran’s Prime articles, a fully ad-free reading experience, full access to the Jagran e-paper with up to one year of archive access depending on the plan, smart article suggestions, and personalised newsletters. Subscribers of the Prime Max plan additionally receive monthly thought-leadership magazines, invitations to offline events, and a Premium Member Badge for their user profile.

Speaking about the new subscription plan, Gaurav Arora, COO of Jagran New Media, said, “In today’s fast-moving digital world, readers are seeking a more focused and premium content experience. With our new subscription plans, we are giving them a credible news journey without distractions. Whether it’s exclusive content, data-rich storytelling, or simply ad-free reading, our plan enriches the user experience while ensuring easy accessibility across platforms. The premium plan introduction is not just a product offering but a strategic step toward building a deeper connection with our users to build an informed and empowered digital Bharat.”

The plans are available on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis. They provide early access to in-depth stories, expert columns, special features, and detailed infographics, designed to deliver news in an engaging, efficient, trustworthy, and uninterrupted format.

The subscription options include E-paper, Ad-Free, Prime Max at Rs 149 per month, which comes with a 10-day free trial; E-paper, Ad-Free at Rs 99 per month, with a 7-day free trial; and E-paper Only at Rs 69 per month.

Available across Android, iOS, and desktop platforms, the premium plan is also accessible via the Jagran App, allowing users to consume news in a personalised and uninterrupted manner.