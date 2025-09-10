Following Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan approaches Delhi HC over personality rights

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, following a similar plea filed by his wife, Aishwarya Rai, earlier this week. According to Bar and Bench, Bachchan’s petition requests the Court to prevent unauthorised use of his name, image, photographs, voice, and performances across websites, YouTube channels, and other platforms for commercial or personal purposes.

During a brief hearing on Tuesday, Justice Tejas Karia suggested that Google could be directed to remove content violating Bachchan’s personality rights if specific URLs are provided. Bachchan’s legal team indicated that they would submit the required information later in the day.

The actor’s plea highlights concerns over the circulation of AI-generated and deepfake videos, unauthorised merchandise, wallpapers, and other content that misuse his image or likeness. Bachchan has requested the Court to restrain such practices and prevent any misrepresentation or distortion of his persona.

Abhishek Bachchan’s counsel, Advocate Pravin Anand, told the Court that some of the content being circulated included fake autographs and sexually objectionable material, which could mislead the public and tarnish his reputation.

The move follows the Delhi High Court’s earlier steps to protect Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personality rights, with Justice Karia indicating that online platforms and individuals using her image or likeness without permission would face restrictions.