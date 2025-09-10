Myntra makes festive fashion fun with Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri

New Delhi: Myntra has released a new campaign for the sixth edition of its Big Fashion Festival, fronted by Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The campaign centres on the platform’s ‘3X’ proposition, described as a triple-layered offer intended to provide greater value during the festive season. According to the company, the event features more than four million styles and 15,000 brands.

The films build on everyday scenarios in which rising expenses disrupt people’s plans for fashion and self-expression. Through a light-hearted treatment, they show characters moving from “kharche pe kharcha” to “charche pe charcha” with the support of the festival’s discounts.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “During the festive season, everyone wants to look and feel their absolute best. But life doesn’t stop for celebrations, and those unexpected moments can throw you off. This campaign brilliantly captures that reality with a light-hearted and humorous twist. It perfectly demonstrates how the Myntra Big Fashion Festival brings real value, ensuring that you can stay stylish and confident no matter what comes your way.”

Triptii Dimri added, “The campaign’s humorous take on life’s unexpected moments really resonated with me. It’s a great message that fashion and beauty are not just for perfect moments; they should be a part of our everyday lives, curveballs and all. The Myntra Big Fashion Festival truly brings style within reach, showing that you can look and feel your absolute best with confidence and at great value even when life gets a little chaotic.”

Kejal Parekh, associate director of marketing at Myntra, said, “Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival is centred on delivering exceptional value to our customers. With Ranbir and Triptii bringing their unique charm, we’ve taken a fresh approach by showcasing relatable, everyday situations that mirror the dilemmas and aspirations people face during the festive season. Instead of a conventional commercial, the films draw from these real moments, like balancing budgets or choosing the perfect festive look, and show how our 3X offers make fashion both accessible and aspirational.”

The campaign has been presented through four ad films featuring humorous, slice-of-life situations with Ranbir Kapoor in ethnic and casual looks, and Triptii Dimri in ethnic and beauty-led narratives. Each film shows how characters navigate everyday financial interruptions, from household mishaps to unexpected obligations, while still managing to achieve their desired festive look.

The creative work was developed by Tilt Brand Solutions, with the films directed by Nitin Menon. Rubais and Malay Prakash served as directors of photography, while Rohan Shrestha and Rahul Jhangiani worked as photographers. The production was led by Siddhartha Sanjay.

The brand said the overarching message of the campaign is that while life may bring “kharche pe kharcha,” fashion can still lead to “charche pe charcha” during the Big Fashion Festival.

Watch the campaign films: