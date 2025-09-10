Interio by Godrej unveils new brand identity with ‘Moments That Matter’

New Delhi: Interio by Godrej has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, emphasising design as central to modern Indian living for homes and workplaces.

The brand campaign, created with Contract Advertising, is based on the insight that a home is more than four walls, shaped instead by the everyday moments that bring comfort, connection, and joy.

The updated identity signals Interio’s evolution into a modern, aspirational, and design-led brand while retaining the core values of trust and quality associated with the Godrej name. The new identity is a vibrant coral logo, chosen for its association with aspiration, creativity, and warmth, representing the energy of modern India. According to the brand, the single lead colour enhances brand distinctiveness and ensures stronger visibility and recall in a competitive market.

Speaking at the launch, Swapneel Nagarkar, EVP and Business Head, Interio by Godrej, said, “This new identity of ‘Interio by Godrej’ is a powerful expression of its evolution into a strong brand that stands for Modern India, while drawing from the legacy and trust of Godrej. Our campaign ‘Moments That Matter’ shifts the conversation from furniture as a utility to furniture that helps forge genuine connections through everyday moments, with ourselves and with our loved ones.”

Abhinav Kaushik, Managing Partner, West and Growth Partner, VML India, said, “The 'Moments That Matter' campaign has paved a significant way for all of us at Contract Advertising to create a truly compelling narrative for Interio by Godrej. It emphasizes the warmth that we experience through the connection with our homes. It was a true pleasure to collaborate with the Interio Team to bring this campaign to life. This new identity is a powerful expression of the brand's evolution, showcasing the brand as truly modern, aspirational, and design-led yet retaining that emotional warmth. Very few brands are able to achieve this delicate balance.”

The campaign will roll out across TVC, print, digital, OOH, and in-store PoS, celebrating experiences and moments that matter in modern Indian homes. The films adopt a slice-of-life, light-hearted narrative through a relatable family story, illustrating how furniture helps create memorable moments that nurture enduring bonds between families and their homes. The brand has allocated 50 crore rupees to the integrated campaign over the next year and is also an associate sponsor of the Asia Cup 2025.

Watch the campaign films: