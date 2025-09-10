Action meets everyday driving as ACKO unites MS Dhoni and R Madhavan

New Delhi: ACKO has released a new brand campaign featuring cricketer MS Dhoni and actor R Madhavan, marking the first time the two have appeared together for the company. The series of films, directed by filmmaker Vasan Bala, also feature digital creator Viraj Ghelani and use action and humour to depict everyday driving scenarios.

The campaign, conceptualised by Leo Burnett, positions ACKO as a partner for car owners, with the films presenting challenges such as buying a car, renewing insurance, filing claims, and roadside assistance in a cinematic style.

MS Dhoni, Investor & Brand Ambassador, ACKO, said, “ACKO is solving real challenges for car owners and has been built with trust at its core. For most Indians, driving is a daily adventure, and with ACKO you have a reliable partner for every twist and turn. Being part of this campaign with Maddy felt like a full-fledged action film, but with a message that truly matters.”

R. Madhavan, Voice of Customer at ACKO, added, “To me, ACKO reflects what every customer looks for - clarity, simplicity, and trust. Insurance often feels complicated, but ACKO flips that with an experience that’s refreshingly transparent and reliable. This campaign tells a story that every car owner can instantly connect with, and teaming up with Dhoni made it all the more special.”

Ashish Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, ACKO, commented, “At ACKO, we have always focused on making the car insurance process as seamless as possible. This campaign does exactly that. We are also super excited to bring the duo of Dhoni and Madhavan to our audiences in a ‘never seen before’ avatar. I am thankful to my team at Leo Burnett for coming up with this brilliant concept and am hopeful that this campaign will strike a chord with our customers.”

Speaking on the creative approach, Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo, South Asia, said, “In the cluttered insurance category, ACKO is quite literally a superhero, bringing together insurance, maintenance, and repairs into one seamless experience. But many car owners don’t yet see the scale of what ACKO can do. So, we leaned into the language India loves most, cinema. By giving the brand a blockbuster treatment, complete with a star-studded cast and larger-than-life action, we brought alive the idea of ‘Car ka Action Hero’. ACKO.”

Watch the campaign films:



