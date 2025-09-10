TRAI makes monthly, quarterly reports mandatory for all TV distribution operators

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an order directing Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) to furnish performance monitoring reports on both a monthly and quarterly basis for broadcasting services.

The order, issued under Section 12 of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997, applies to all categories of distribution operators, including Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators, Multi System Operators (MSOs), Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) operators, and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) operators.

Until now, only DTH operators were required to submit quarterly reports. This mandate was first introduced through TRAI’s order dated July 24, 2008. Later, in June 2019, the formats were revised and the reporting obligation was extended to include MSOs and HITS operators. With the new order, IPTV operators also come under the ambit, making the system more comprehensive.

Under the revised framework, DPOs are now required to submit a Monthly Performance Monitoring Report in the prescribed format within ten days from the end of each month. They are also required to furnish a Quarterly Performance Monitoring Report in the prescribed format within fifteen days from the end of each quarter.

However, TRAI has granted limited relief to smaller operators. The requirement to submit quarterly reports will remain optional for DPOs with an active subscriber base of less than 30,000 as of the last day of the preceding financial year.

As per TRAI, “The reporting framework is aimed at ensuring effective monitoring of compliance, promoting transparency, protecting consumer interest, and facilitating the orderly growth of the broadcasting and cable TV services sector.”

The Authority underlined that the updated reporting formats and timelines would create a more robust system for evaluating how distribution operators are adhering to the regulatory framework. This is expected to help detect irregularities more efficiently while also giving consumers greater confidence in the delivery of broadcasting services.