- Nov 11, 2025 09:11 IST
Google rolls out Gemini AI to Google TV streamer for smarter content discovery
The update, which replaces the traditional Google Assistant, aims to provide more natural and intuitive voice interactions for users seeking entertainment, education, and practical guidance. Read more...
- Nov 11, 2025 09:07 IST
Inside GEM, Meta’s ads foundation model that boosts conversions
Since launching earlier this year, GEM has helped deliver about a 5% increase in ad conversions on Instagram and a 3% increase on Facebook Feed in Q2. Read more...
- Nov 11, 2025 08:48 IST
Britannia’s Varun Berry exits; Rakshit Hargave to take over as MD & CEO
With the Board accepting his resignation and waiving the notice period, Berry is relieved with effect from the close of business on November 10, 2025. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 11, 2025
