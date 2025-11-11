0

Advertising Marketing

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 11, 2025

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Nov 11, 2025 09:11 IST

    Google rolls out Gemini AI to Google TV streamer for smarter content discovery

    The update, which replaces the traditional Google Assistant, aims to provide more natural and intuitive voice interactions for users seeking entertainment, education, and practical guidance. Read more...



  • Nov 11, 2025 09:07 IST

    Inside GEM, Meta’s ads foundation model that boosts conversions

    Since launching earlier this year, GEM has helped deliver about a 5% increase in ad conversions on Instagram and a 3% increase on Facebook Feed in Q2. Read more...



  • Nov 11, 2025 08:48 IST

    Britannia’s Varun Berry exits; Rakshit Hargave to take over as MD & CEO

     

    Varun Berry Rakshit Hargave
    (Left) Varun Berry and Rakshit Hargave (Right)

    With the Board accepting his resignation and waiving the notice period, Berry is relieved with effect from the close of business on November 10, 2025. Read more...



television advertising Marketing digital
Advertisment