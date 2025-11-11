New Delhi: Colors has announced a new fiction series, ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di,’ produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment.

The show is set in Punjab and will premiere on November 17 at 7:00 pm on Colors and JioHotstar.

Set against the backdrop of Chandigarh Prime University, the story flips the usual college-love template. A marriage comes first. College comes next. Love follows. The lead pair are Nawab (Syed Raza), a wealthy and carefree Jatt who avoids commitment, and Heer (Jasmeet Kaur), an ambitious and disciplined student focused on securing a better future for her mother.

Circumstances force them into marriage before the first day on campus, setting up a track that mixes humour, conflict and slow-burn chemistry.

Sameer Gogate, Business Head, Jiostar, said, “At Colors, we’ve always strived to bring stories that are bold, raw, heartfelt, and zinda-dil — narratives that strike a chord with audiences across generations. ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ perfectly embodies that spirit. It captures the pulse of today’s youth while staying rooted in the vibrant culture of Punjab. More than just a campus romance, it’s a celebration of resilience, identity, ambition and young love — a reflection of how today’s generation balances ambition, friendship, dreams, and responsibility in their journey of growing up."

Producer Sargun Mehta from Dreamiyata Entertainment said, “College is where identities are built - where you figure out who you are, who you refuse to be, and what you’re willing to fight for. With ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’, we wanted to explore a kind of love that is unusual, inconvenient, and transformative. Heer and Nawaab don’t complete each other; they challenge each other. The college romance unfolds in Chandigarh, a city that has given me so much love in my own journey. This is our fun and light-hearted take on love in which enemies become classmates, classmates become unexpected allies, and every test teaches a lesson no textbook can cover.”

Essaying the role of Nawab, Syed Raza said, “Usually, college is where love stories begin, with crushes, canteen banter, and late-night confessions. But Tu Juliet Jatt Di flips the script completely and that’s what makes the show so unique and unpredictable. Nawab is a guy who lives by his own rules. For him, college was supposed to be about fun, freedom, and fame until the studious Heer rattles him in a way no one ever has. ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ is love in reverse, unpredictable, and refreshingly real.”

Taking on the role of Heer, Jasmeet Kaur said, “This show exquisitely captures the tug-of-war between responsibility and emotion, logic and heart. It’s about how life doesn’t always ask for your permission before turning upside down, and in that chaos, you might just find something real. ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ doesn’t pretend that love is easy or picture-perfect — and that’s what makes it real. Heer is a girl who lives by plans and priorities; love was never on her timetable. Suddenly finding herself married to someone like Nawab—impulsive, unpredictable, and everything she isn’t—throws her world off balance. What I love about her is that she stands her ground: sharp, ambitious, and unafraid to call out nonsense, even when it comes from her own husband.”

Taking on the role of Gulaab, Sangita Ghosh said, “I’m portraying Gulaab - a mother whose love knows no boundaries and no brakes. She’s used to being the centre of every room she walks into and expects everyone, including her son, to move in her orbit. In protecting him from every scolding, failure, and harsh reality, her love has turned into control. What makes the character fascinating is that she believes every act of manipulation comes from love. As Nawab steps into college life with dreams, freedom, and love, Gulaab’s fear of losing influence deepens. It’s a story today’s youth will relate to - the tug between freedom and family expectations. Gulaab may be flawed and obsessive, but her heart beats only for her son, and I hope viewers will feel the emotion behind every action that she takes.”