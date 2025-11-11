New Delhi: Google has begun rolling out its advanced AI assistant, Gemini, to the Google TV Streamer device.

The update, which replaces the traditional Google Assistant, aims to provide more natural and intuitive voice interactions for users seeking entertainment, education, and practical guidance.

Announced on November 11, 2025, the rollout is set to occur over the next few weeks, starting immediately for eligible users.

To access Gemini on the Google TV Streamer, users simply press the microphone button on their remote and speak their queries.

This integration marks an expansion of Gemini's capabilities beyond smartphones and smart speakers, tailoring the AI for large-screen viewing.

Key features of Gemini for TV include personalised content recommendations that go beyond basic searches. For instance, users can ask complex questions, such as, "I like dramas but my wife likes comedies. What’s a movie we can watch together?" to find compromise options across streaming services. The AI also helps with plot recaps, such as "What happened at the end of ‘Outlander’ last season?" for catching up on shows, or discovering trends with queries like "What's the new hospital drama everyone's talking about?"

Beyond entertainment, Gemini extends to educational and everyday tasks. Parents might use it to simplify explanations for kids, e.g., "Explain why volcanoes erupt to my third grader," while home enthusiasts can get step-by-step guidance on DIY projects or recipes, often paired with relevant YouTube videos.

Google emphasised that the experience is optimised for TV screens, with visual aids and summaries designed to be glanceable and engaging.

The update is available in select countries and languages and is restricted to users aged 18 and older.

While Google noted that results may vary and users should verify accuracy, early reactions from tech enthusiasts suggest excitement about improved search relevance compared to the previous system.

This development follows Google's broader push to integrate Gemini across its ecosystem, including smart home devices like Nest speakers.