New Delhi: India’s advertising ecosystem continues to grapple with rampant digital misconduct, with 97% of violations originating online, according to the Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI’s) Half-Yearly Complaints Report (2025–26).

Between April and September 2025, ASCI reviewed 6,841 complaints and investigated 6,117 advertisements, out of which a staggering 98% required modification. The report reveals a 70% surge in complaints and a 102% rise in ads processed over the same period last year, driven by intensified surveillance, greater consumer vigilance, and deeper collaboration with regulators such as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Illegal and offshore betting continues to be India’s most violative advertising category, with 4,575 ads flagged, and three others reported as surrogates.

Ninety-nine percent of these were identified through ASCI’s proactive surveillance and shared with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre for takedown.

These ads, often disguised as gaming promotions or influencer collaborations, continue to reach consumers through digital media despite being legally prohibited. Digital media dominated with 97% of total violations, led by Meta (78.9%), websites (13.7%), Google (4.6%), and property portals (3%).

Traditional media, including TV and print, accounted for less than 3% of cases, underscoring ASCI’s growing focus on digital transparency and accountability.

Top influencers under the scanner

Influencers continue to pose a significant challenge. ASCI investigated 1,173 influencer advertisements, with 98% requiring modification. Alarmingly, 59% of these promoted products are disallowed by law. The report highlights that 76% of India’s top digital stars, as per the Forbes list, violated the disclosure norms required by ASCI and the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

“This sets a poor standard for authenticity and honesty in influencer advertising,” the report states. On a brighter note, voluntary compliance among influencers reached 90%, indicating a willingness to correct errors when violations are flagged, though many still count on not being caught at all. Most violations involved failure to disclose paid collaborations.

ASCI’s growing efficiency is reflected in the speed and compliance of advertisers. Sixty-two percent of ads found violative were withdrawn or modified without contest after ASCI’s intimation, an improvement over 59% in 2024–25.

Overall voluntary compliance also rose to 88%, up from 83% in the last fiscal year. The average resolution time was 17 days, indicating faster turnaround and improved cooperation between advertisers, platforms, and the regulator.

The report identifies personal care, healthcare, food and beverage, and education as persistent violators, together accounting for nearly 90% of all cases processed. In personal care, 367 ads came under scrutiny, of which 64% were uncontested, with skincare leading the category’s violations.

The healthcare sector had 332 ads under review, and a massive 82% of these violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act (1954). In the food and beverage category, of the 211 ads scrutinized, 61% involved misleading health or nutrition claims.

The education sector, which saw 71 ads investigated, witnessed 45% of violative ads being voluntarily withdrawn after ASCI’s intervention. ASCI attributed the increase in processed cases to its enhanced monitoring systems and deeper cooperation with digital platforms and government bodies.

Rising consumer awareness also contributed, with complaints growing from 306 in 2024 to 405 in 2025 during the same half- yearly period, indicating greater public trust in ASCI’s self-regulatory mechanism.

“The widespread exposure to betting ads despite the ban, as well as the disappointing standards set by top influencers, are some challenges that have come to the fore in our recent work. Consumer trust can be fragile in the digital age, and such practices create problems for the industry at large. ASCI is, however, pleased to note a strong increase in uncontested cases, as well as in rates of voluntary compliance, underscoring its growing role as the first line of defence. For repeat and wilful violators, stringent action by regulators would set a strong deterrent and help protect consumer interests. We continue sharing information and data with the statutory regulators for action within the legal framework, and collaborate and cooperate with all stakeholders to build a strong advertising regulatory framework for consumer protection,” Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said.

For advertisers, the findings serve as a strong reminder to strengthen compliance and due diligence, particularly in sensitive and regulated sectors such as gaming, healthcare, and personal care. For consumers, the report reaffirms ASCI’s role as a trusted, accessible platform that upholds the integrity of advertising in India.