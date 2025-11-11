Amazon Ads has announced the international expansion of its AI-powered Video Generator to advertisers in India, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

This tool makes it possible for businesses of all sizes to create high-quality video ads within minutes.

With Video Generator, advertisers simply upload product images, existing product videos, or a product detail page from Amazon.com, click “generate,” and receive six realistic, high-motion videos that show products in action, at no additional cost.

Video Generator leverages existing product pages and Amazon audience insights to craft multi-scene videos with smooth transitions and background music, while its intelligent summarisation capabilities extract key clips from existing videos for optimised ad formats. These capabilities ensure Video Generator creates professional-quality videos that showcase products in realistic scenarios, bringing the product to life.

Video Generator does not require any video production expertise, specialised equipment, or additional budget. Advertisers who previously lacked resources for video production can utilise this tool to create engaging ads that resonate with their customers.

“At Amazon Ads, we develop AI products that solve real problems for customers. In India, many advertisers, especially small and medium-sized businesses, have told us about the challenges of creating compelling video content. Video Generator addresses this directly by enabling advertisers to transform a single product image into sophisticated video options. This innovation democratizes access to sophisticated video advertising for businesses of all sizes and enables them to tell their product stories more effectively,” said Kapil Sharma, Director, Amazon Ads India.

Key Features That Drive Results

The tool offers advertisers powerful capabilities:

• Showcase products in action: Create realistic high-motion shots showing products being used in everyday situations—like a watch on someone's wrist or a toy being actively played with—helping shoppers visualise products in their daily lives.

• Multi-scene storytelling: Create engaging multi-scene videos with smooth transitions, text animations, and background music, giving brands the ability to showcase their products in different ways and in various settings.

• Have choice and variety: Advertisers can generate six different video options in just 3-5 minutes by clicking “generate.”

• Intelligent video summarisation: Advertisers can upload existing videos from social media, demos, or tutorials, and let Amazon’s advanced AI technology identify key clips, extract them, and summarise them into optimised ad content to generate a new video that is in the right format and length to be used in an ad campaign.

• Brand customisation: Incorporate logos and modify headlines to maintain brand consistency. Comprehensive editing tools allow advertisers to adjust logo placement, giving them more control over the final video ads.

• One-click transformation: Transform product photos into multi-scene video ads instantly, helping shoppers better understand product benefits and make more informed purchasing decisions.

Brands using Video Generator in the US since its launch earlier this year have already seen significant benefits, with tens of thousands of campaigns submitted using the tool. The technology has shown strong growth, with more than a four times increase in the number of campaigns submitted using Video Generator in Q3 2025 compared to Q2 2025.

“As a growing brand, creating quality video content for each product launch was always a challenge. Amazon Ads' Video Generator has transformed our approach completely. What used to take weeks of production can now be done in minutes, allowing us to experiment with different creative approaches and optimise our campaigns in real-time. During new product launches, where timing is crucial, the ability to rapidly produce and test multiple video variations has helped us find what resonates best with our audience,” said Sohrab Khanda, Chief Online Business Officer, Glen Home and Kitchen Appliances.

Video Generator is now accessible via Creative Studio, providing a centralised location for Amazon Ads' creative tools. This integration streamlines the ad creation process for international advertisers, making it easier than ever to develop compelling creative assets.

Amazon Ads' journey with generative AI for advertising began with Image Generator, which simplified still image creation. With Video Generator, Amazon Ads is taking another significant leap forward in creative capabilities—all while maintaining the simplicity that makes these tools accessible to advertisers of all sizes. This commitment to innovation means Video Generator is rapidly evolving, with the underlying models improving daily.

Video Generator is available for Sponsored Brands video, at no additional cost to advertisers.