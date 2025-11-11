New Delhi: The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), one of India’s branded plotted land developers, has officially entered Nagpur. The debut was marked by a paramotor display over Futala Lake, signalling the upcoming launch of its Nagpur Marina project, a waterfront development featuring over 40 amenities focused on leisure, wellness, and community living.

On November 4, three pilots flew over the lake carrying large aerial banners announcing the brand’s entry into the city. The display reflected HoABL’s approach to introducing its projects in a striking and symbolic manner.

“As the third-largest contributor to Maharashtra’s GDP, Nagpur is redefining its position on India’s economic map, evolving into a vibrant hub that mirrors the aspirations and momentum of modern India,” said Samujjwal Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

“Our foray into Nagpur marks a new chapter for us. With HoABL’s hallmark of curated and transparent developments, we create experiences that are not only aspirational but deeply meaningful, where every investment is built on trust and crafted to endure as a legacy.”

Nagpur has developed into a city balancing industrial growth with natural abundance. Smart City initiatives and the Samruddhi Mahamarg are improving connectivity, creating opportunities for premium residential and lifestyle developments in the region.

Saurabh Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, added, “Our debut in Nagpur was envisioned as a strategic brand experience that brings our philosophy to life through creativity and innovation. The aerial display over Futala Lake and the introduction of HoABL exemplify how we engage meaningfully with our audience, through experiences that are immersive, distinctive, and purposeful. Each initiative reflects our commitment to redefining land as a lifestyle and deepening our connect with the communities we enter.”

