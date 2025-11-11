New Delhi: ABD Maestro, the subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), has launched Rangeela Contemporary Indian Vodka. The vodka was conceptualised by cultural catalyst Ranveer Singh, who also serves as Co-Founder and Creative Partner at ABD Maestro.

Rangeela is described as a spirit celebrating the country’s vibrant colours and deep emotions, with a smooth, versatile character and distinct sensibility.

“With Rangeela Vodka, we are bringing something that celebrates the spirit of all of us. The universe of the brand is colourful, energetic and vibrant. We are creative, confident, and expressive. It’s for the ones who live life to the fullest and are unafraid to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Rangeela is born out of this very spirit,” said Ranveer Singh.

Bikram Basu, Managing Director, ABD Maestro, added, “With Ranveer Singh as the Co-Founder and Creative Partner for Rangeela, we disrupt. Simply the best quality vodka with innovative packaging and never before category communication. Rangeela brings our cultural flair, celebration of colours, character and fun. It’s for India and the global consumer. Enjoy the ride.”

Rangeela is triple distilled and platinum chill-filtered for smoothness. The vodka can be consumed neat or as part of cocktails, including citruses, cranberry blends, and espresso mixes, enhancing drinks such as Cosmopolitan (‘Bandra Barbie’), Blue Lagoon (‘Aaj Blue Hai Paani’) and Espresso Martini (‘Latte Lag Gai’).