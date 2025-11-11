New Delhi: Bhartendu Singh has joined VinFast India as Chief Marketing Officer, marking his transition from Hyundai Motor India, where he served as General Manager, Marketing and Domain Head.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Singh wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at VinFast India!”

Based in Gurugram, Singh brings over two decades of marketing experience spanning the automotive and consumer durables sectors. Before his decade-long tenure at Hyundai, he held senior roles at Johnson Controls, Hitachi Air Conditioning, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, All India Management Association (AIMA), and Wings Media, where he contributed to brand building, product communication, and market development initiatives across diverse consumer segments.