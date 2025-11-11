0

Marketing

Bhartendu Singh joins VinFast India as Chief Marketing Officer

Singh brings over two decades of experience across automotive and consumer durables, having led marketing and brand initiatives at Hyundai, Hitachi, and Honda

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Bhartendu Singh

Bhartendu Singh

Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: Bhartendu Singh has joined VinFast India as Chief Marketing Officer, marking his transition from Hyundai Motor India, where he served as General Manager, Marketing and Domain Head.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Singh wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at VinFast India!”

Based in Gurugram, Singh brings over two decades of marketing experience spanning the automotive and consumer durables sectors. Before his decade-long tenure at Hyundai, he held senior roles at Johnson Controls, Hitachi Air Conditioning, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, All India Management Association (AIMA), and Wings Media, where he contributed to brand building, product communication, and market development initiatives across diverse consumer segments.

Hyundai Motor India CMO Leadership appointment Chief Marketing Officer
Advertisment