New Delhi: DDB Mudra Group has partnered with WARC to host the Portfolio Evening: Strategy Edition on November 26, 2025 in Mumbai.

The event, open to individuals with zero to five years of experience, provides an opportunity for emerging brand strategists to present their work and receive feedback from experienced industry leaders.

Registrations are open until November 15 2025. Each participant will present their portfolio in 20-minute sessions to two jurors, who will provide direct feedback. The winner will gain exclusive access to WARC’s ‘Creative Impact Unpacked from Cannes’, offering further insights into industry trends.

Participants are required to submit two pieces of work, either from existing projects or developed in response to provided briefs, demonstrating their ability to identify problems, uncover consumer insights, and craft strategic recommendations.

The event will also feature the launch of WARC’s Future of Strategy 2025 report in India for the first time. The report examines the evolving role of strategic planning in an AI-driven, increasingly fragmented media landscape, and highlights key insights that are influencing how agencies and brands approach strategy.

Jury Panel:

1. Aditi Patwardhan, Former CSO, Sideways Consulting

2. Amitesh Rao, CEO - South Asia, Leo

3. Anirban Mozumdar, CSO, TBWA, India

4. Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO - India and South Asia, FCB

5. Ekta Relan, CSO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

6. Ganapathy Balagopalan, Deputy CSO, Ogilvy India

7. Geetanjali Bhattacharji, Founder, Glassbox Ventures

8. Jitender Dabas, CEO, Cheil X

9. Kawal Shoor, Planner & Founding Partner, The Womb

10. Kirti Meera Sharad, SVP- Planning, BBDO India

11. Mehak Jaini, Global Brand Equity Lead - Personal Care, Godrej Consumer Products

12. Menaka Menon, President & Managing Partner, Growth and Strategy, DDB Mudra Group

13. Noor Samra, National Planning Director, FCB Interface

14. Prem Narayan, CSO, Ogilvy India

15. Rajesh Sharma, National Planning Director, McCann Worldgroup

16. S Subramanyeswar, Group CEO, India & CSO, APAC, MullenLowe Lintas Group

17. Sabiha Khan, Head of Strategy, Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative

18. Sanchari Chakravarty, SVP & Head of Strategy, 22feet Tribal Worldwide

19. T Gangadhar, Co-founder, ZeroFifty Mediaworks

20. Toru Jhaveri, Founder & Strategy Lead, The Stuff of Life