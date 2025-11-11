New Delhi: Asian Paints WoodTech Emporio has launched a campaign titled “Truly Italian,” featuring actor Dino Morea, whose half-Italian heritage aligns with the theme of authentic Italian wood finishes.

The campaign presents wood as a material that adds warmth, texture and character to furniture, while highlighting the elegance associated with Italian craftsmanship.

The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, unfolds through three short films, each taking a light-hearted approach to illustrate the brand’s “Truly Italian” concept. In the Mango Tiramisu film, the narrative contrasts the dessert with Emporio’s wood finishes to underscore craftsmanship and elegance.

The Pink Sauce Pasta film plays on everyday interpretations of Italian style, emphasising genuine detail in wood finishes. The Italian Suit film draws parallels between Dino Morea’s style and the wood coatings, highlighting sophistication and artisanal quality.

Emporio’s range includes Clear and Colour finishes designed to enhance the natural grain and texture of wood while performing well in Indian conditions. The finishes aim to bring depth and warmth to interiors, combining durability with an emphasis on refined design.

Watch the campaign films: