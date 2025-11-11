New Delhi: NDTV has appointed Siddhartha Sharma as Executive Editor for NDTV Auto.

Sharma brings over 14 years of experience across journalism, branded content, and digital media. Over the course of his career, he has worked at the intersection of technology, creativity, and audience engagement.

His previous stints include hosting and producing auto and tech shows such as Technoholik on ET Now, Gadgets & Gizmos and Good News Today at TV Today Network, and launching India’s first digital-first auto and tech show on CNN-News18 while at Network18.

At The Quint, Sharma experimented with emerging digital formats including VR reviews, mobile-first storytelling, and interactive interviews. He later led branded storytelling initiatives at Jagran New Media, developing campaigns for brands such as Apple, Hyundai, Porsche, BMW, Samsung, and Ford. His most recent experience in Canada added digital strategy and client engagement to his portfolio.

In his new position, Sharma will lead NDTV Auto’s editorial direction, focusing on stories that explore the intersections of mobility, sustainability, design, and innovation.

“Siddhartha brings a rare fusion of creative instinct and deep knowledge of the auto industry to NDTV,” said Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV. “He doesn’t just review cars, he explores culture, design and the emotion behind innovation, bringing fresh perspective and purpose to every story.”

Speaking about his new role, Siddhartha Sharma said, “NDTV has been the benchmark for credible, insightful and meaningful auto journalism in India. To join NDTV Auto at a time when mobility is being redefined by technology, design and sustainability is exciting and I look forward to this journey.”