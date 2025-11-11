New Delhi: FCB Ulka, part of FCB India, has appointed Manisha Sain as its new National Planning Director.

Sain, who brings over 15 years of experience in strategy and insight-led brand development, has worked across categories ranging from personal care to financial services.

Her career includes contributions to campaigns for brands such as Ariel, Sebamed, Visa, Johnson’s Baby, Symphony Air Coolers, Rio Sanitary Pads, Danone Toddler Nutrition, and Crompton.

Her work has been recognised at several global and regional industry awards, including APAC Effies, Cannes Lions, India Effies, and the Jay Chiat Awards. She was also ranked among the Top 10 Planning Directors globally by The Big Won report, reflecting her standing in strategic planning.

On her appointment, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB Ulka, said, “Manisha’s blend of analytical rigour and creative instinct makes her a powerful addition to our planning leadership. Her proven ability to connect brand truth with consumer culture will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen FCB Ulka’s strategic backbone and build brands that stand the test of time.”

Sain added, “Rarely does one get a chance to be part of a business built on strong relationships that withstand the test of time, and brands that have been part of every Indian’s childhood. I’m excited to join the journey of evolution for some of the country’s most iconic brands, and to create work that truly works for consumers embracing new, disruptive behaviours.”