New Delhi: JioStar’s anti-piracy efforts have led to the shutdown of ‘Rolex TV’, an illegal IPTV application that was allegedly distributing TV channels and on-demand content across India.

Acting on the company’s complaint, police in Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, dismantled the operation and took the app offline, officials involved in the action said.

According to JioStar, the action followed targeted ground intelligence developed by its Distribution Business Growth team and shared with its anti-piracy unit. The leads helped trace how the app’s handlers were acquiring and serving content and where they were recruiting for the operation.

Preliminary findings indicate the app illegally offered access to more than 10,000 linear channels alongside a large catalogue of global on-demand content, in violation of broadcast and intellectual-property rights.

Investigators also found evidence of recruitment over Telegram and similar platforms, including “work-from-home” pitches to young users. One minor was among those misled into participating, people familiar with the probe said.

Police said the intervention resulted in a complete shutdown of Rolex TV’s services and disruption of the network behind it.

This is the second major action linked to JioStar’s complaints this year. Earlier, with support from Gujarat Cyber Police, authorities dismantled the BOS IPTV ecosystem, which the company estimates had caused a revenue loss of over Rs 700 crore.

JioStar said it will continue to invest in ground-level surveillance, legal follow-through and public-awareness initiatives to curb piracy and protect licensed distribution. The company added that it is working with multiple state police units and central agencies to accelerate takedowns and investigations where required.