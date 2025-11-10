Britannia’s Varun Berry exits; Rakshit Hargave to take over as MD & CEO

New Delhi: Britannia Industries on Monday said Varun Berry has resigned as Vice-Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with the Board accepting his resignation and waiving the notice period.

He is relieved with effect from the close of business on November 10, 2025.

The Board has appointed Rakshit Hargave as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 15, 2025.

Until Hargave joins, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer N. Venkataraman will hold additional, charge as CEO. The Board recorded its appreciation of Berry’s contribution.

Hargave most recently served as CEO of Birla Opus, the paints venture of Grasim Industries, where he helped scale the business, build a high-performing team, set up six integrated manufacturing facilities, and expand nationwide distribution and supply chain.

Earlier, he held leadership roles at Beiersdorf (Nivea), Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, Nestlé India and Tata Motors. He is an alumnus of FMS Delhi and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

At its November 5 meeting, the Board outlined growth levers to become a global total foods company: lead in innovation and diversification; counter regional competitors with cost efficiencies; improve profit via top-line growth and market-share gains; drive focused growth in adjacencies; and expand the international footprint.

The Board expressed confidence in the management team under the new leadership.