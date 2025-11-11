New Delhi: As the results of the Bihar Assembly Elections draw near, News18 India will air special Mega Exit Poll programming on November 11, from 5 PM, following the conclusion of both phases of polling.
This will be followed by comprehensive coverage on Counting Day, 14 November 2025. The Mega Exit Poll broadcast will analyse data surveyed by Pvalue Analytics to project likely outcomes in the Bihar Assembly Elections.
The analysis draws on an extensive survey covering 122 constituencies, or around 50% of the total, with a sample of 27,450 respondents. The findings and insights will be presented in a five-hour special broadcast on News18 India.
On Counting Day, the channel will deliver in-depth and real-time results coverage starting at 6:00 AM. Anchors Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, Rubika Liyaquat, Prateek Trivedi, Aman Chopra, Pankaj Bhargava, and Anand Narasimhan will lead the coverage.
A Live Result Hub has been developed to manage end-to-end data collection, processing, and dissemination, ensuring precise and authentic results. Backed by News18 India’s network of on-ground reporters, viewers will receive constituency-wise updates, expert analysis, and reactions as they unfold throughout the day.
burKnown for its speed, accuracy, and credibility, News18 India continues to provide detailed reporting on elections and other national events. The Mega Exit Poll special will be broadcast at 5 PM on November 11, followed by Counting Day coverage from 6 AM on November 14.