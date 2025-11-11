New Delhi: Johnson’s Baby has refreshed its product range and brand identity to reflect the changing expectations of modern parents.

The brand has also launched a new campaign, ‘It’s Pure Love’, featuring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, which explores the emotional bond between parents and their babies. Conceptualised by FCB Group India and produced by Flirting Vision, the campaign will run across television, digital platforms, social media, and on-ground experiences.

The updated packaging highlights ingredients and benefits on the front label to help parents make more informed decisions. The brand has also introduced a new mascot, ‘The Iconic Drop’, as a representation of love, care, and protection.

The update includes new formulations designed for sensitive baby skin, revamped packaging that focuses on transparency, and a move towards sustainability through the use of recycled plastic in its bottles.

Commenting on the initiative, Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head, Essential Health & Skin Health and VP Marketing at Kenvue, said, “When a baby is born every mother makes a promise, a promise to protect her baby from Day 1. And this promise reflects in everything she does, in the biggest decisions she makes to the small daily rituals. For generations, our products have played a meaningful role in enhancing these everyday moments into moments of joy and care and strengthen their bond with baby. With our new brand campaign, ‘It’s Pure Love’, we capture these moments and further our commitment to support mothers with upgraded formulations and sustainable packaging. At Johnson’s Baby, we will continue to stands beside mums to protect what’s precious.”

Anil Kapoor, speaking on the campaign, said, “Being part of the ‘It’s Pure Love’ campaign with Johnson’s Baby has been incredibly special for me, not just as an actor, but as a father. The bond between a parent and child is the purest form of love, and this campaign captures that emotion so beautifully. Johnson’s Baby has been a part of our family for generations, and I’m proud to associate with a brand that continues to evolve while staying true to its heart.”

Sharing her experience, Sonam Kapoor said, “As a mother, every decision I make for my baby comes from a place of love and protection. Everyday rituals with a baby, be it massaging, bathing, post-bath care, are moments of bonding with the little one which is almost magical, joyful and pure love in its truest form. It’s amazing how Johnson’s Baby has captured this thought so beautifully. I loved shooting for the new Johnson’s Baby campaign, be it reel or in real life, a bond with a baby is precious and ‘Pure Love’.”