Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 10, 2025

- Nov 10, 2025 12:24 IST
ReBid unveils in-house AI Creative Studio for data-driven ad creation
The new AI Creative Studio integrates data and automation to help brands produce display, video, and social creatives while tracking engagement and performance. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 12:20 IST
NCLT Mumbai approves Reliance Retail’s consumer brands restructuring
RIL group restructures its fast-moving consumer goods business, consolidating operations under New Reliance Consumer after NCLT approval. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 11:30 IST
Exclusive: MSOs to fight I&B ministry's landing-page move; fear 15% revenue hit
The internal data intelligence lab at BestMediaInfo.com suggests that broadcasters collectively spend about Rs 2,000 crore on landing pages, entirely going to MSOs. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 11:01 IST
KisanKraft appoints CPR Global for public relations and strategic communications
The partnership will focus on enhancing KisanKraft’s presence across national and regional markets and deepening engagement with farmers. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 10:37 IST
How is interactive media driving spending in India’s digital entertainment market
Lumikai highlights how Indians now spend across multiple digital categories, from astrology, Bollywood, and cricket to gaming, education, dating, fandom, and AI-powered apps. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 10:30 IST
Google warned of rising scams a day before the Meta ‘scam ads’ report
The advisory flags six fast-rising vectors, including online job scams, negative review extortions, fake “free” AI apps, malicious VPN apps and extensions, seasonal holiday scams and fraud-recovery scams. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 10:23 IST
Sakshi Tanwar breaks her ‘Sanskari’ image in YesMadam Korean Body Polishing ad
Conceptualised and executed by The Ridikulus, the ad shows Sakshi Tanwar experiencing YesMadam’s Korean Body Polishing in a humorous and engaging way. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 10:13 IST
India’s gaming market surges past $1 billion as player base tops 500 million
Gaming in India has shifted from a niche hobby to a daily activity across generations, with grandmothers playing Candy Crush and teens or office workers gaming alongside them. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 10:06 IST
Super 7 ad of the week: Recent campaigns illustrating creativity in India
BestMediaInfo.com curates the most talked-about ads that made an impact last week across brands and platforms. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 10:05 IST
Talent Tracker of the week: Key movements in leadership and management roles
BestMediaInfo.com tracks last week’s major leadership appointments, promotions, and exits impacting the world of advertising, marketing and media. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 10:04 IST
Government plans consumer law overhaul to speed up dispute resolution and reduce backlog
The Department of Consumer Affairs held consultations on enforcing stricter timelines for consumer case disposal and integrating AI-driven tools to ensure faster, technology-backed redressal. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 09:58 IST
Why Perplexity, Gemini and ChatGPT Are Free in India: A Distribution War, Not Generosity.
It looks generous. It is actually a land-grab for attention, habits and distribution in the world’s next billion-user market. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 09:08 IST
BBC Trump broadcast called doctored; chiefs step down
Resignations follow Telegraph probe alleging misleading splice in ‘Trump’s Day of Rage’; episode pulled, independent review promised. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 09:07 IST
NDTV relaunches ‘Walk the Talk’ with Rahul Kanwal on digital
With the revival, NDTV is adding a familiar brand to its interview slate and repositioning the franchise for current consumption patterns while keeping the core format intact. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 09:06 IST
CII to host Global M&E Investor Meet with WAVES Bazaar at 12th BIG Picture Summit
The CII M&E Global Investor Meet will target investment across film, streaming, gaming, animation, VFX, live entertainment, and adjacent sectors. Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 09:05 IST
MIB invites industry inputs to strengthen anti-piracy strategy; 20-day window for submissions
Submissions have been sought on technical and legal bottlenecks, effective blocking and takedown mechanisms, and actionable best practices (domestic and global). Read more...
- Nov 10, 2025 08:48 IST
Exclusive: MIB weighs watermark fix to end landing page influence on TRP ratings
BestMediaInfo.com has learnt that before releasing the draft amendments, the Ministry reached out to several advertisers to discuss both the landing page directive and cross-holding regulations. Read more...
