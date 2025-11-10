Colors and Bigg Boss social media handles begin phased return

New Delhi: Social media handles for five JioStar brands – Colors TV, Bigg Boss, Colors Kannada, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Super – were deactivated late night on October 31. Most are now back, with restorations occurring platform-wise over the past week.

On X, Colors Kannada and Colors Kannada Cinema returned on November 6. Colors Super and Colors TV resumed on November 9. The @biggboss handle remains unavailable on X as of November 10.

On Meta platforms, Instagram and Facebook pages for all five brands were restored within three to four days of deactivation by November 3–4. All five are also back on YouTube.

As reported earlier by BestMediaInfo.com, the deactivations were linked to licensing issues, including expired music rights that increased takedown risk for promos and archived clips. Sources maintained the pause was a precautionary compliance step while audits and renewals were completed.

JioStar has not issued a public statement on the phased return at the time of publishing.