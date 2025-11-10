New Delhi: This week highlights notable campaigns from across India, showcasing the range of creative approaches in advertising today. From films and digital content to experiential and social media initiatives, these campaigns illustrate how brands and creators are engaging audiences in diverse ways. Each example reflects current trends in communication, storytelling, and media, offering insight into how ideas are being translated into visual and digital experiences.

Oswaal Books urges parents to focus on smiles, not scores, this exam season

Oswaal Books’ new short film, “Aaj Din Me Kitna Muskuraye?”, narrated by Piyush Mishra, highlights the emotional struggles students face during exam season. Beyond marks, it urges parents to notice their child’s happiness, addressing pressures from expectations, peer comparisons, and performance anxiety. The film reminds caregivers that a child’s confidence and well-being are as important as academic results. Launched ahead of Children’s Day, the campaign will run across digital and social platforms.

KFC joins India’s victory celebrations with Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Thakur

KFC shared a light-hearted video featuring cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Thakur, continuing India’s post-match celebrations over a spread from the Great Feastival menu. The reel captures laughter, high-fives, and dance moments as the duo enjoy items like the Chizza, Double Down Burger, and Gold Zinger. Set to Ishq Tera Tadpave, the video highlights camaraderie and joy beyond the field. KFC’s menu is available across outlets and via delivery platforms, turning the team’s cricket triumph into a relatable, festive dining moment for fans nationwide.

BGMI and Talented turn ad clichés into cultural commentary with ‘BGMI Drops’

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and creative agency Talented have launched BGMI Drops, a satirical three-film series that parodies FMCG-style ads using game-inspired fictional products like BGMI Energy Drink, BGMI Helmet, and BGMI OnlyPans. Directed by Mandakini Menon and Bopanna MG, the films blend nostalgia, internet memes, and digital interactivity. An accompanying website, trybgmi.com, lets users “shop” the parody items and join a treasure hunt. The campaign playfully critiques classic advertising tropes while engaging fans in referential humour, highlighting BGMI’s influence on Indian pop culture and the evolving language of digital storytelling.

Rexona highlights women’s confidence through participation with Smriti Mandhana

Rexona’s new campaign, Maidan Mein Utro, features Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and highlights women stepping forward with confidence in all areas of life. Set on a cricket field, the film draws parallels between sport and everyday challenges, showing Mandhana walking onto the pitch with purpose and saying, “Some of us are not here to sit, but to play… Not to fear the sweat, but to own it.” The campaign positions confidence as participation and effort, encouraging women to face challenges head-on. Mandhana’s message inspires girls to embrace action, determination, and self-belief.

Blissclub spotlights comfort over style in new ‘Bliss Police’ campaign

Blissclub’s Bliss Police campaign explores how clothing affects women’s comfort and confidence. Featuring influencers Barkha Singh, Sakshi Sindwani, and Rida Tharana, the initiative tackles issues like restrictive fits, poor-quality fabrics, and style-focused designs. The campaign runs across digital, in-store, and experiential platforms, including a Fashion Crime Hotline for consumers. Founder Minu Margeret emphasises that true luxury lies in how clothes feel, not just how they look, while Head of Marketing Sushma R Rao adds that fashion should prioritise experience over appearance. The campaign encourages women to value clothing that moves and feels right.

Annapoorna Masalas celebrates Tamil home cooking with playful nostalgia

Annapoorna Masalas, in collaboration with Dentsu Creative Webchutney, has launched “Taste’la, Feeling’la Vera Level”, a campaign highlighting the joy of home-cooked meals in Tamil Nadu. The film follows children enjoying a chicken curry made with the brand’s Chicken Masala, capturing moments of taste, togetherness, and everyday happiness. Set to lively kuthu beats, it blends energy, nostalgia, and family warmth to convey how Annapoorna Masalas enhances traditional cooking. Promoted across TV, digital, and social media, the campaign connects the brand’s legacy with the emotional and sensory pleasures of Tamil home kitchens.

Škoda Octavia RS and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Harmonise Music and Motorsport

Škoda Auto India has released a film pairing the Octavia RS with sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, blending musical artistry with automotive performance. Created for Škoda’s 25th anniversary in India, the film showcases Sharma on stage and the Octavia RS on track, highlighting precision, passion, and technical mastery in both crafts. Sharma reinterprets his 2021 piece Chanakya from the Navaras project, capturing courage and determination that mirror the car’s performance. The collaboration celebrates heritage and innovation, demonstrating how rhythm, finesse, and control connect the worlds of music and motorsport.