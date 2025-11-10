New Delhi: DoubleVerify (DV) (NYSE: DV), a software platform focused on verifying media quality and optimising advertising performance, has introduced new streaming TV offerings designed to give advertisers greater transparency, control, and efficiency across their streaming investments.
The company is also leveraging licensed IMDb data to enhance AI-driven classification of streaming content, with additional capabilities planned for early 2026.
According to DV research, an estimated 15% of U.S. programmatic direct, programmatic guaranteed (PG), and Private Marketplace (PMP) deals in connected TV (CTV) actually run outside streaming video content, on platforms such as gaming apps, music streaming services, or other utility apps, leading to more than $1 billion in misplaced ad spend each quarter. The new offerings, including Verified Streaming TV activation and measurement and “Do Not Air” Automation, are intended to address these challenges.
“As streaming TV grows, advertisers are contending with new challenges, from opaque, resold inventory and questionable ad placements wasting billions in media spend, to a lack of automation that inhibits contextual alignment,” said Todd Randak, GM of CTV at DoubleVerify.
“Our new Streaming TV products directly address these pain points, giving advertisers the ability to verify media quality and maximise their investments across devices and platforms.”
Verified Streaming TV uses AI-driven content classification to help advertisers ensure campaigns run in premium streaming environments with the quality and engagement of traditional TV.
This includes aligning impressions with verified streaming TV player environments across leading programmatic platforms, verifying ads appear in branded players alongside high-quality media, and measuring the scale and quality of placements.
The “Do Not Air” Automation feature integrates with DV’s Authentic Brand Suitability to modernise pre-bid management of lists outlining where ads should not appear. The automation allows advertisers to enforce content alignment across streaming environments, curate inventory using DV-normalised data on genres and maturity ratings, and activate lists at the point of transaction. Early access is available for programmatic open market and PMP buys via The Trade Desk.
“Transparency in streaming has never been more critical,” said Dave Morgan, Founder and CEO of Simulmedia. “Advertisers need proof that their dollars are going toward premium, TV-like inventory, not hidden resells or low-quality placements. Offerings like Verified Streaming TV give the market the clarity and control it’s been missing.”
DoubleVerify is also incorporating data and popularity metrics from IMDb to improve AI-powered contextual insights of streaming content. By using IMDb information, including Parents Guides, Meters, and Ratings, DV aims to deliver more granular classification and improve media quality for global brands.
“As streaming TV continues to mature, the definition of media quality is becoming more sophisticated,” said David Goddard, SVP of Business Development, DoubleVerify. “We are excited to leverage data and insights from IMDb to enrich our AI-powered analysis with even more contextual signals.”
“IMDb licenses authoritative data and unique insights from our global audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors, powering content discovery and advanced analytics for businesses all over the world,” said Nikki Santoro, CEO of IMDb.
“We’re delighted that DoubleVerify has selected IMDb to power its new suite of products and help advertisers reach their target audiences.”