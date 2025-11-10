New Delhi: Balaji Telefilms has entered the digital astrology space with the launch of AstroVani by Balaji, described as India’s astrology app.

The platform combines traditional astrology with technology, offering features such as daily horoscopes, life guidance, and live consultations with verified astrologers, numerologists, and palmists. Users can seek advice on topics including career, relationships, health, and family.

Ektaa R Kapoor, Founder and Joint MD of Balaji Telefilms, said, “I’ve always believed in the power of astrology as it has been a guiding force in my life, offering perspective and direction throughout my journey. AstroVani by Balaji is something I’ve envisioned for a long time; it’s a heartfelt initiative created to help people across India and connect with the best astrologers to find guidance that fits seamlessly into their daily lives. My hope is that it becomes a trusted companion for anyone seeking clarity and confidence in their journey.”

Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO of Balaji Telefilms, added, “With AstroVani by Balaji, we continue our digital transformation journey by entering a high-engagement category that combines India’s cultural depth with the convenience of technology. This launch reinforces our commitment to building scalable digital products that extend Balaji’s legacy beyond entertainment into everyday relevance for consumers.”

Dhaval Sheth, Chief Strategy Officer at Balaji Telefilms, said, “Our vision is to create a product that taps into one of India’s most trusted cultural pillars; astrology and present it through a credible, tech-driven experience that today’s audiences can relate to. Every element of AstroVani by Balaji, from its design to its user flow and expert onboarding has been built to ensure trust, ease, and relevance. As we enter the fast-growing spirituality-tech space, our focus will be making AstroVani by Balaji, a platform that balances authenticity with accessibility.”

The app is currently available on Android and will soon be launched on iOS, allowing users to explore its offerings and engage with astrology digitally.