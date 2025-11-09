

New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will launch a Global Media & Entertainment (M&E) Investor Meet at the 12th CII BIG Picture Summit in Mumbai on December 1–2, 2025.

The initiative, in collaboration with WAVES Bazaar, aims to connect international investors with Indian M&E companies through curated one-on-one meetings and a structured marketplace.

CII has named Elara Capital as Investment Partner and Vitrina as Global Financing Partner.

WAVES Bazaar will integrate its B2B meeting format and project showcases, including pitches from its existing pipeline and WAVES Film Bazaar, into the CII Marketplace during the summit.

The BIG Picture Summit, themed “The AI Era: Bridging Creativity & Commerce,” is being organised with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, MIB, and Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, are chairing the summit alongside Rajan Navani, CEO, Jet Synthesys, and Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India, as office bearers of the CII National Council of M&E.

The CII M&E Global Investor Meet will target investment across film, streaming, gaming, animation, VFX, live entertainment, and adjacent sectors.

It will also feature CII Marketplace sessions where buyers, sellers, and creators can explore co-production and distribution opportunities. WAVEX and WAVES Creatosphere will participate to support startup collaboration and business growth.

“India’s M&E industry, despite its rich history, has thrived largely on private passion and capital. CII’s Investor Meet is a major step to change that,” said Shibashish Sarkar, Chairman of the CII Global M&E Investor Summit, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, and President, Producers Guild of India. “This is not a generic expo but a matchmaking event to showcase Indian companies as viable, exciting investments.”

“Elara Capital is pleased to partner with the CII M&E Global Investor Summit. We look forward to bringing together the investor community and corporates in the M&E space,” said Harendra Kumar, MD, Elara Capital.

“Vitrina is proud to partner with CII and the M&E Investor Meet on this landmark initiative,” said Atul Phadnis, CEO, Vitrina. “Our mission is to spotlight India’s potential on the global stage, connecting the right investors to the right opportunities.”

The CII BIG Picture Summit is CII’s annual M&E forum that convenes policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and creators to chart sector growth.

This edition will focus on AI’s impact on content, monetisation, and market structure, with the Investor Meet positioned to catalyse both global and domestic capital into India’s expanding M&E ecosystem.