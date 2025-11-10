New Delhi: Apoorv Pandey has taken on the role of chief marketing officer (CMO) at OLX India, the classifieds and online marketplace platform, the executive announced on LinkedIn.

Prior to this role, Pandey held senior positions at several Indian digital and e-commerce companies, including Zepto, Zomato, and Blinkit. His responsibilities at these companies included user acquisition, retention, and driving brand awareness across India, as well as leading teams across marketing, analytics, customer lifecycle management, and brand strategy.

Pandey has earlier experience at OLX Group, where he led brand, strategy, and growth initiatives, including overseeing TV and digital campaigns and customer lifecycle management. He has also co-founded CodeRang, a 360-degree digital solutions company, working with e-commerce businesses across India and Southeast Asia to develop marketing strategies, CRM processes, and analytics frameworks.

Commenting on the announcement on LinkedIn, Pandey said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as CMO at OLX India!”