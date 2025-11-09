New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has invited stakeholders across film, TV, OTT, sports and digital platforms to submit recommendations to “address copyright infringement and strengthen anti-piracy strategies,” noting the issue’s cross-sector impact and the need for a comprehensive national approach.

Submissions have been sought on technical and legal bottlenecks, effective blocking and takedown mechanisms, and actionable best practices (domestic and global).

Inputs are invited from the stakeholders on:

Current challenges faced in identifying and removing pirated content.

Technological or procedural gaps in enforcement and coordination, and measures that can strengthen proactive monitoring and takedown mechanisms.

Best practices adopted internationally that may be relevant to the Indian ecosystem.

Suggestions for improving coordination between platforms, Government agencies and rights holders.

Stakeholders can respond by email within 20 days from the notice date; the ministry says the inputs will feed into a “comprehensive review” and a national anti-piracy strategy.

The public notice, dated November 7, 2025, is issued by the Digital Media Division; responses are to be sent to the ministry’s dedicated email ID for this consultation.

Policy and enforcement have tightened in the past two years. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, introduced anti-camcording provisions that criminalise unauthorised recording in theatres, an upstream source for leak circulation online.

Courts have also expanded the use of “dynamic” injunctions against rogue sites; in September 2025, the Delhi High Court restrained multiple websites from illegally streaming the Akshay Kumar–Arshad Warsi film Jolly LLB 3.

The government has framed anti-piracy as both a rights and growth issue. At the National Creators’ Award summit (WAVES 2025), officials argued that curbing piracy and enabling fair monetisation could lift legal video usage by roughly 25% and add about US$0.5 billion to the Indian M&E economy.