New Delhi: Hindustan Media Ventures Limited (HMVL) has announced that its Board

has approved an investment of up to Rs 16.22 crore in AI Growth Private Limited, a

fintech company focused on fixed-income investments and debt financing solutions.

The investment will be made through a mix of equity shares and compulsory convertible

preference shares (CCPS) and is expected to be completed by September 2030.

HMVL said the decision aligns with its strategy of pursuing selective diversification into

high-growth, technology-driven sectors while continuing to leverage its existing media

assets.

AI Growth Private Limited operates digital platforms that facilitate fixed-income

investment opportunities for both retail and institutional investors. It also provides debt

financing solutions to corporates, making it a key player in the evolving fintech lending

and investment ecosystem.

According to the company’s financial disclosures, AI Growth recorded a revenue of Rs

21.24 crore in FY24, marking a 65.9% growth from Rs 12.80 crore in FY23. The

company’s topline has grown sharply from Rs 0.62 crore in FY22, highlighting its rapid

scale-up within a short period.

HMVL stated that the proposed investment is aimed at generating long-term capital

returns and tapping into the expanding fintech sector, which continues to benefit from

India’s rising digital adoption and investor appetite for alternative financial instruments.

“The investment is being made in a fast-growing target entity for the purpose of capital

return in the future, with an aim to leverage media assets owned by the company,”

HMVL said in a statement filed with stock exchanges.

The company confirmed that the transaction does not fall under the category of a

related-party deal, and no promoter or group company has any interest in AI Growth.

The acquisition will not require any regulatory approvals.

AI Growth was incorporated on August 22, 2020, and has since built a presence in

India’s fintech space through its investment and debt financing platforms. The fintech

firm’s business complements HMVL’s broader ambition of exploring growth opportunities beyond traditional media, particularly in sectors where digital infrastructure

and consumer data play a central role.