New Delhi: This week saw a series of senior leadership movements across sectors, reflecting continued evolution in corporate strategy, brand direction, and organisational growth. From executive transitions in consumer goods and technology to new appointments in entertainment, finance, and marketing, the changes highlight how companies are strengthening teams to navigate emerging opportunities and challenges in a dynamic business landscape.

Rakshit Hargave to join Britannia after Birla Opus exit

Rakshit Hargave (File photo)

Rakshit Hargave, Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus Paints, is set to join Britannia as Executive Director and CEO, effective December 15, 2025. Grasim Industries, the parent company of Birla Opus, said its board accepted Hargave’s resignation, effective from the close of business on December 5. During his four-year tenure, Hargave built a high-performing team, set up six manufacturing facilities, and expanded distribution and supply networks. Until a successor is named, Grasim Managing Director Himanshu Kapania will oversee the paints business. Hargave will report to Britannia’s Chairman and Managing Director, Varun Berry.

Shivani Shankar joins Endemol Shine India as VP and Head, Content (Unscripted)

Endemol Shine India has appointed Shivani Shankar as Vice President and Head, Content (Unscripted). With over two decades of experience in non-fiction and reality television, she has worked on shows such as India’s Best Dancer, Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and Hip Hop India for Amazon MX. She has collaborated with major broadcasters including Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom18, and Zee TV. Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said her expertise will shape the next chapter of its unscripted slate. Shankar said she looks forward to building on the brand’s legacy.

Surya Roshni elevates Parul Phadke as Head A&M for Lighting and Consumer Durables

Parul Phadke

Surya Roshni has promoted Parul Phadke to Head of Marketing and Advertising (A&M) for its Lighting and Consumer Durables division. Previously serving as AGM, Marketing Communication, Phadke brings rich experience in brand management, corporate communication, and digital strategy. In her new role, she will lead marketing and advertising efforts, focusing on campaigns that deepen consumer engagement. Phadke has been instrumental in driving the company’s digital initiatives, including social media strategy and data-led advertising, strengthening Surya Roshni’s online presence.

OpenAI hires Spotify's Vasundhara Mudgil as India Comms Lead

Vasundhara Mudgil

OpenAI has appointed Vasundhara Mudgil as its India Communications Lead, marking another key addition to its growing India team. Mudgil joins after a seven-year stint at Spotify, where she led brand storytelling, media strategy, and communications for the platform in India. She previously headed communications at Intel and held senior roles at Genesis Burson-Marsteller. Her appointment follows a series of India-focused hires, including Pragya Misra as Head of Strategy and Global Affairs, Sheeladitya Mohanty as Marketing Lead, and Akash Iyer as Social Lead, as OpenAI establishes its New Delhi office.

OpenAI elevates Pragya Misra to Head of Strategy and Global Affairs, India

Pragya Misra has taken on an expanded role at OpenAI as Head of Strategy and Global Affairs, India, strengthening the company’s long-term focus in the region. In her new role, Misra will oversee OpenAI’s India strategy across product, policy, partnerships, and ecosystem development. She joined the company as its first India hire to lead public policy and partnerships. Before OpenAI, she held senior public affairs roles at Truecaller, WhatsApp, and the Royal Danish Embassy. Her elevation follows OpenAI’s continued expansion in India, including leadership appointments in marketing, communications, and social strategy as it establishes its New Delhi office.

Practo appoints Kunal Dubey as Senior VP and Global Head of Brand and Content

Practo has appointed Kunal Dubey as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Brand and Content. With over two decades of marketing experience, Dubey has previously held leadership roles at Wakefit, Cleartrip, Flipkart, Vedantu, and PhonePe. At Wakefit, he led campaigns such as #Gaddagiri, while at Cleartrip, he helped reshape the brand post-acquisition by the Flipkart Group. He has also contributed to notable initiatives like Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days campaign and early brand transformation at eBay India.

Sharat Verma to lead Packaged Beverages at Tata Consumer Products; Puneet Das steps down

(Left) Sharat Verma; Puneet Das (Right)

Tata Consumer Products has announced that Puneet Das has resigned as President, Packaged Beverages, effective November 3, 2025. Sharat Verma, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager for Fabric Care at Procter & Gamble, will take over as President, Packaged Beverages, India and South Asia, from December 1, 2025. In a separate move, Prashant Parameswaran has stepped down as President, Soulfull Business, effective December 15. The leadership changes coincide with TCPL’s Q2 FY26 results, which reported an 11% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.46 crore and 18% growth in revenue.

Mudramax appoints Atrayee Chakraborty as Senior VP, Strategy

Atrayee Chakraborty

Mudramax has appointed Atrayee Chakraborty as Senior Vice President, Strategy, reporting to Executive Vice President Navin Kathuria. In her new role, she will focus on developing human-centred, insight-led media strategies. With over 20 years of experience across Indian and global markets, Chakraborty has previously worked with Lodestar UM, Essence Mediacom, and Red Fuse Communications, leading strategic planning for brands such as Colgate-Palmolive and emerging D2C players. She is also a certified spiritual life coach, author of Soul Compass , and an artist known for her landscape and cosmic-themed work.

GoKwik elevates Abhinav Midha to Chief Business Officer

Abhinav Midha

GoKwik has promoted Abhinav Midha to Chief Business Officer, where he will oversee business strategy, sales operations, and partnerships as the company expands its global e-commerce enablement. Midha, previously Vice President of Sales, has played a key role in driving revenue growth, operational discipline, and the shift to a product-led model. With nearly two decades of experience across retail, e-commerce, and SaaS, including leadership roles at Shopholix and Magicpin, Midha said his focus as CBO will be on creating compounding value for merchants, partners, and the wider commerce ecosystem through innovation and predictable growth.

MiQ elevates Ribhu Mishra to Vice President, Revenue, India

MiQ has promoted Ribhu Mishra to Vice President, Revenue, India, effective immediately. In his new role, Mishra will oversee revenue growth, lead commercial teams, and drive market expansion while refining sales strategies and strengthening MiQ’s India operations. He joined MiQ in 2024 from Amazon India as Associate Vice President of Revenue and has since delivered strong business results. Mishra will collaborate closely with Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, India, to advance MiQ’s commercial growth and innovation strategy. With over a decade in media and adtech, Mishra has also worked with Amazon and Appier.

Tesla appoints Sharad Agarwal, ex-Lamborghini India head, to lead India operations

Tesla has appointed Sharad Agarwal, former head of Lamborghini India, to lead its India operations as the company expands its footprint in the country. The appointment follows Tesla’s recent milestones, including the launch of the Model Y, now available in two trims with ranges of 500 km and 622 km (WLTP), and the opening of experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi. Agarwal previously served as Chief Business Officer at Classic Legends, a Mahindra & Mahindra subsidiary, after his stint at Lamborghini India.

Sandeep Walunj moves on from Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Sandeep Walunj, Chief Marketing Officer at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has stepped down from his role. He joined the company in April 2024 and brought nearly three decades of experience in marketing, digital, product, and innovation across BFSI, retail, and FMCG sectors. Prior to Motilal Oswal, Walunj was with Nippon India Life Asset Management and has previously worked with Big Bazaar, PepsiCo India Holdings, and Reckitt Benckiser. An IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Walunj credited his team for transforming the brand’s identity and deepening its connection with younger audiences during his tenure.

Warner Music India appoints Vikram Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer

Vikram Kulkarni

Warner Music India has named Vikram Kulkarni as its Chief Financial Officer. With nearly two decades of experience in finance, strategy, and governance, Kulkarni has held key roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ernst & Young, and Welspun Group. At Thermo Fisher, he worked with the India and South Asia leadership teams on growth and operational efficiency. His expertise spans financial reporting, audit, taxation, and performance management. Kulkarni’s appointment strengthens Warner Music India’s leadership as the company continues expanding its presence in India and South Asia’s fast-growing music market.

Prashant Iyer, Netflix India’s Director of Films & Series Marketing, steps down

Prashant Iyer

Prashant Iyer has stepped down as Director of Films & Series Marketing at Netflix India after nearly eight years with the company. Joining in 2018 to manage social media, he went on to lead marketing for films and series across India and the broader APAC region. During his tenure, Iyer oversaw campaigns for titles including Sacred Games , Heeramandi , Squid Game , and Stranger Things . Before Netflix, he held marketing roles at Nike and Titan Company, focusing on digital commerce and brand strategy.

HMD Global elevates Abhishek Ranjan to CMO for India and APAC

Abhishek Ranjan

HMD Global has promoted Abhishek Ranjan to Chief Marketing Officer for India and the Asia-Pacific region. Ranjan joined the company in October 2022 as Head of Brand Marketing and has over 17 years of experience in the technology sector. He has previously held senior marketing roles at TECNO Mobile India, Philips Mobiles, Celkon, Logitech, Micromax, and Samsung. During his tenure, Ranjan has led campaigns for Nokia devices and the HMD brand, including the recent launch of HMD Touch 4G.

Shilpi Kapoor joins BharatPe as Head of Marketing

Shilpi Kapoor

BharatPe has appointed Shilpi Kapoor as its Head of Marketing, effective November 3, 2025. In this role, she will lead brand strategy, integrated marketing, and digital growth initiatives across the organisation. Kapoor brings over 20 years of experience across American Express, Renault, Godfrey Phillips, Bharti Airtel, and Coca-Cola. Before joining BharatPe, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Payments Bank, where she led brand and digital initiatives. Her appointment supports BharatPe’s ongoing leadership expansion within India’s fintech sector.

Creativefuel appoints Tanmay Sinha as AVP, Business Solutions and Operations

Tanmay Sinha

Creativefuel has appointed Tanmay Sinha as Associate Vice-President, Business Solutions and Operations. Sinha, formerly Creative and Operations Leader at WLDD, will focus on strengthening business operations, streamlining workflows, and fostering collaboration across creative, operational, and community teams. He will work alongside Sree Chandran, Vice-President, Operations and Acquisitions, to build scalable systems across the agency’s expanding ecosystem. With experience across brands such as Prime Video, Flipkart, Sony Pictures, and Philips, Sinha brings cross-category expertise in strategy, client servicing, and production. His appointment comes as Creativefuel continues to expand its creator and brand partnership network.

Aditya Swamy named Managing Director, Google Play

Aditya Swamy

Aditya Swamy has been elevated to Managing Director of Google Play. In his new role, he will collaborate with developers, startups, and investors to strengthen the app economy and expand the region’s digital ecosystem. Swamy previously served as Regional Director for Google Play, overseeing India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. With over two decades of experience across media, marketing, and consumer brands, he has held leadership roles at MTV (Viacom18) and Flipkart, and began his career at Coca-Cola. Swamy holds an MBA from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund onboards Yogesh Apte as Head of Digital Business

Yogesh Aapte

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has appointed Yogesh Apte as Head of Digital Business to lead its digital strategy, investor engagement, and online distribution. His role includes developing data-driven and AI-enabled tools to enhance investor experience and build new customer acquisition models. Apte announced that he will focus on co-creating digital innovations with partners across AdTech, Martech, fintech, and media. With over a decade of experience in financial services, he joins from DSP Mutual Fund, where he led digital marketing and growth initiatives, and has previously worked with Cognizant, AU Small Finance Bank, and Liberty General Insurance.

Atul Projects appoints Piyush Niljikar as Head of Marketing

Piyush Niljikar

Atul Projects has appointed Piyush Niljikar as Head of Marketing. With over 15 years of experience across advertising, brand development, and integrated marketing, Niljikar has led campaigns for Mercedes-Benz India, Godrej Cinthol, United Colors of Benetton, ZEE5, and TAJ Group. He previously headed marketing and PR at CCI Projects and spearheaded the award-winning #SpotTheOrangeDot campaign at Ashwin Sheth Group. Niljikar’s appointment comes as Atul Projects expands its residential portfolio across the MMR region, where he will focus on building brand presence through creative, data-driven, and consumer-centric marketing strategies.

iD Fresh Food appoints Abdul Nazer as Co-Chair and elevates Jaipal Singal to VC

iD Fresh Food has announced key leadership changes, appointing Co-founder and Director Abdul Nazer as Co-Chair and elevating Global CFO Jaipal Singal to Vice Chairman. The restructuring aligns with the company’s growth across India and international markets, reinforcing its focus on innovation and sustainability in the ready-to-cook segment. Global CEO and Chairman P.C. Musthafa said the leadership transition strengthens organisational culture and supports long-term global expansion. Both Nazer and Singal are expected to drive strategic growth and operational excellence as iD Fresh Food enters its next phase of development.