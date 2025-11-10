New Delhi: After featuring Ekta Kapoor and Divyanka Tripathi in earlier campaigns, YesMadam has now brought on board television actor Sakshi Tanwar to promote its newly launched Korean Body Polishing service.

Known for her grace and simplicity, Sakshi appears alongside YesMadam co-founder Akanksha Vishnoi in the latest advertisement, which presents the service in a light-hearted, nostalgic setup. The video shows Sakshi, diverging from her traditional “Sanskari” TV image, experiencing the Korean Body Polishing treatment in a humorous and relatable manner.

“The people we’ve seen on TV every day, the ones we admire and trust, collaborating with them builds a strong sense of trust for YesMadam,” said Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder of YesMadam. “When familiar faces connect with our brand, it makes people feel more confident and comfortable choosing YesMadam.”

The ad, conceptualised and executed by The Ridikulus, underlines YesMadam’s growing visibility in the beauty and self-care space, particularly for Korean-inspired services. The Korean Body Polishing treatment has been highlighted as a popular offering, bringing the Korean beauty experience to customers at home.

Watch the campaign films: