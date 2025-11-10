New Delhi: ReBid, described as India’s Agentic AI Agency, has launched an AI Creative Studio designed to support the creation of ad visuals, product catalogs, and social media creatives across both display and video formats.

Built on ReBid’s approach of Platform + People + Agentic AI, the AI Creative Studio allows marketers to generate studio-quality creatives quickly, with optimisation for branding, performance, and personalisation across platforms such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and programmatic channels.

“Marketers today are under pressure to produce high-quality content at the speed of media. Our AI Creative Studio bridges that gap, helping brands generate contextual, personalised ad creatives be it static or video creatives instantly, while maintaining brand consistency and performance intelligence,” said Rajiv Dingra, Founder and CEO of ReBid.

The studio integrates with ReBid’s Connected Data Platform and Ad Optimisation Engine, enabling AI agents to generate creative assets and assess which visuals drive the strongest engagement, conversions, and ROI. This creates a data-driven, continuous creative process rather than a siloed design workflow.

The AI Creative Studio supports production across display ads, eCommerce catalogues, social media reels, animated videos, and brand ad films. Its capabilities have already been used for brands including Xiaomi, Shriram Life, Zivame, Geojit, Domino’s, Axis Securities, and Piramal Healthcare, providing creative personalisation and performance tracking at scale.

To lead the studio, ReBid has appointed Arnab Karmakar as Head of Creative AI. Arnab has over a decade of experience in creative strategy and brand planning at agencies such as FCB Kinnect, WATConsult, and Digitas, where he managed multi-channel campaigns and digital ecosystems for major Indian brands.

“AI in marketing cannot stop at optimisation, it must inspire creation,” added Dingra. “ReBid’s AI Creative Studio is designed to make creativity measurable and performance intelligent, enabling brands to go from idea to execution in minutes.”