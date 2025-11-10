New Delhi: Hindustan Media Ventures Limited (HMVL) has reported a consolidated total income of Rs 224.92 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting steady growth in its print and digital operations.
The company’s total income rose 6.9% sequentially from Rs 209.71 crore in the June quarter and 7.9% year-on-year from Rs 208.15 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 196.87 crore, marking a 7.6% increase from Rs 182.99 crore in the previous quarter and a 14.9% jump from Rs 171.99 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Other income for the quarter stood at Rs 28.05 crore, compared with Rs 26.72 crore in the June quarter and Rs 36.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s total expenses rose to Rs 213.63 crore, up 7.9% sequentially from Rs 197.94 crore and 10.5% from Rs 193.33 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in costs was attributed to higher employee and material expenses, reflecting inflationary pressures across the publishing industry.
HMVL’s consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 11.29 crore, compared to Rs 11.77 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 14.82 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 10.08 crore for the quarter, slightly down 1.6% from Rs 10.24 crore in the previous quarter and 27.3% lower than Rs 13.87 crore in Q2 FY25.
Earnings before finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 18.35 crore, up 3.6% from Rs 17.72 crore in the June quarter but down 15.4% from Rs 21.68 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Segment-wise, the printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals business remained HMVL’s primary revenue contributor, generating Rs 175.25 crore during the quarter. This was up 7.3% sequentially from Rs 163.35 crore and 10.8% higher than Rs 158.16 crore in the same period last year.
The digital business continued its growth momentum, with revenue rising to Rs 20.64 crore in Q2 FY26, an increase of 12.2% over Rs 18.39 crore in the June quarter and 42.6% higher than Rs 14.47 crore in Q2 FY25.
The company did not separately disclose advertisement and circulation revenue in its quarterly statement. However, the increase in operational income suggests continued recovery in print advertising alongside robust performance in digital platforms.
HMVL’s balance sheet remained strong, with total assets at Rs 2,403.17 crore as of September 30, 2025, compared to Rs 2,284.99 crore as of March 31, 2025.
Total equity stood at Rs 1,553.75 crore, while total liabilities were Rs 849.42 crore, including Rs 830.24 crore in current liabilities. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of Rs 18.90 crore at the end of the quarter, compared to Rs 22.22 crore at the end of FY25.