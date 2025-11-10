New Delhi: CPR Global, a reputation management and brand communications firm, has taken on the communications and public relations mandate for KisanKraft, a provider of small-farm machinery in India.

The collaboration will cover PR initiatives across the country, focusing on media relations, strategic storytelling, and communication campaigns to strengthen engagement with farmers and other stakeholders.

KisanKraft, known for its portfolio of farm machinery, tools, and equipment, works with small and marginal farmers to promote mechanisation, efficiency, and sustainability in agriculture. The brand is reported to be used by over 50 lakh farmers nationwide.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with KisanKraft, a brand that is deeply ingrained in India’s agricultural landscape and has been empowering farmers for decades,” said Chaitali Pishay Roy, Founder of CPR Global.

“KisanKraft’s legacy and reach across rural India make it a truly unique brand. At CPR Global, we look forward to driving impactful communication that strengthens their presence and builds brand resonance across even the remotest parts of the country.”

“At KisanKraft, we believe in meaningful engagement with our customers and stakeholders,” said Ravindra Agrawal, Chairman of KisanKraft.

“We are confident that CPR Global’s expertise in communications and an understanding of rural economy, especially agriculture, will help us strengthen our brand presence and connect more deeply with farmers across India.”