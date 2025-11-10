New Delhi: McCann Worldgroup India has launched a new campaign for Hero Splendor plus. The campaign explores Splendor’s longstanding presence in India and its connection with generations of riders.

It reimagines the motorcycle’s legacy as a companion in everyday life across India, showing how it has remained part of people’s journeys over time. Conceptualised and developed by McCann, the film portrays Hero as a brand that evolves with the times while maintaining its core identity.

The campaign presents life as a road in constant motion, where each mile represents stories of hope, progress, and everyday experiences. It highlights how Splendor continues to be part of daily routines, providing reliability and continuity for its riders.

“Splendor is a unique brand, woven into the very fabric of India’s culture. At McCann, it is our forte to bring to life the stories of such iconic brands, a task that demands both deep cultural understanding and intricate creative connection. With this campaign, our entire team set out to capture the very essence of life as an unstoppable journey, believing that moving forward is the only way to truly live” , said Prasoon Joshi, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup India.

“I am delighted to have collaborated with Shankar Mahadevan and Abhinay Deo on this project to convey the true spirit of the brand by choosing the evergreen song ‘Ek Raasta Hai Zindagi Jo Tham Gaye Toh Kuch Nahin.’ Its timeless message mirrors Splendor’s own spirit, a companion that keeps India moving, generation after generation. Through this film, our idea was to bring alive that sense of continuity, progress, and emotional resonance in a way that feels both nostalgic and deeply relevant for today’s life,” he added.

Aashish Midha, Head of Marketing, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, added, “The Hero Splendor is the world’s largest-selling motorcycle and one of the most celebrated two-wheeler brands in India, having disrupted the commuter segment to become a household name. For decades, it has been an inseparable part of India’s story, serving as a trusted companion for millions and sharing countless journeys and milestones across generations. Our Hero Splendor+ new campaign celebrates this enduring bond and timeless appeal, reaffirming Splendor’s legacy as a symbol of reliability, trust, and progress that will continue to inspire a new generation of riders.”

The campaign has been rolled out across television, digital, and social media platforms, supported by an integrated approach to maximise reach and engagement.

Watch the campaign films :