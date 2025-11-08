NDTV relaunches ‘Walk the Talk’ with Rahul Kanwal on digital

New Delhi: NDTV has relaunched its legacy interview franchise, Walk the Talk, with CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal as host.

In a refreshed avatar, the format returns for digital and social distribution while retaining the show’s on-location conversation style.

The first episode features investor and author Ruchir Sharma. The interview was recorded across locations in Bihar and centres on growth, markets and social change, linking local observations with broader economic themes.

NDTV said the relaunch brings back one of its most recognisable interview properties. Earlier editions of Walk the Talk featured prominent guests from politics, business, sports and the arts. The refreshed version is designed for mobile-first audiences and longer-form viewing across platforms.

Commenting on the concept, Kanwal said, “When you walk with someone, you see the world through their eyes. Walk the Talk is about that shared view, where conversation becomes discovery.”

With the revival, NDTV is adding a familiar brand to its interview slate and repositioning the franchise for current consumption patterns while keeping the core format intact.