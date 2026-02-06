0

Advertising Marketing

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 6, 2026

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Feb 06, 2026 15:59 IST

    Haier named title partner of Match Centre Live on JioHotstar for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

    Haier’s partnership with Match Centre Live includes in-show branding, logos, studio elements, stings, wipes, tickers, and promos with JioStar talent. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 15:33 IST

    Super 7 ads of the week: How brands sparked engagement through storytelling and moments

    BestMediaInfo.com curates the most talked-about ads that made an impact last week across brands and platforms. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 15:10 IST

    Former Atlys brand head Janardhan Pokala co-founds creative agency KALI

    Janardhan Pokala

    New multidisciplinary agency to operate across strategy, advertising, digital and production, with headquarters in Delhi and clients across India. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 15:06 IST

    Canva integrates brand design tools into ChatGPT for on-brand visual creation

    The new update allows users to generate designs linked to their Canva Brand Kit within AI assistants, bringing brand-aligned visuals into text-based workflows. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 15:01 IST

    Kärcher India appoints Puneet Sharma as Managing Director

    Sharma takes charge of the cleaning technology company’s India operations, bringing more than three decades of experience across engineering and manufacturing-led businesses. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 14:58 IST

    Tribes Communications invests in Triooh to deepen OOH and tech capabilities

    The partnership will support business growth while expanding scale, data use and technology-led capabilities across the out-of-home media segment for clients. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 13:35 IST

    Balaji Telefilms launches talent management vertical Hoonur under digital division

    The new unit will focus on artist representation and career strategy across television and digital platforms, with Mohammed Nagman Lateef set to lead the initiative. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 11:52 IST

    Here’s why BARC India may never do RPD

    BARC India

    BARC stays silent on Return Path Data even as BestMediaInfo’s RPD dataset challenges the ratings currency the industry has been sold for years. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 11:02 IST

    How Anthropic and The Washington Post are double trouble

    Bezos-led layoffs at The Washington Post and Anthropic’s rapid Claude expansion signal a twin squeeze on jobs, one driven by corporate choice, the other by accelerating automation. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 10:59 IST

    India gets strong jury presence at The One Show 2026, ADC 105 and TDC 72

    Nine Indian creative leaders join The One Show 2026 jury; five named to ADC 105 panel; Namrata Goyal represents India on TDC 72 jury. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 10:44 IST

    Radio advertising grows 2% in 2025 as services sector leads spends

    Average advertising volumes per radio station rose 40% compared with 2021, while evening slots and mid-length commercials continued to attract the bulk of advertiser interest, TAM AdEx data shows. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 10:35 IST

    Nykaa’s marketing spends rise 27% YoY to Rs 460 crore in Q3 FY2026

    For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), marketing and S&D expenses stood at Rs 1,157 crore, up 29% YoY, at 15.7% of revenue from operations. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 10:32 IST

    Criteo rolls out recommendation service for AI-driven shopping assistants

    The Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service uses real-world shopping data to improve AI-driven recommendations by up to 60%, helping assistants match products to consumer intent. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 10:27 IST

    Flipkart reframes romance around everyday effort this Valentine’s week

    The initiative was conceptualised by Talented and explores behavioural insights on household chores, highlighting how shared responsibility shapes modern relationships. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 10:24 IST

    Netflix deletes Ghooskhor Pandat teaser post after FIR in Lucknow

    The FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 10:03 IST

    11 creative leaders from India join D&AD Awards 2026 jury

    The jurors from India are Prashant Godbole, Suresh Eriyat, Shitu Patil, Ryan Mendonca, PG Aditya, Josy Paul, Kainaz Karmakar, Arjun Mukherjee, Sanchita Roy, Pallavi Chakravarti and Noopur Datye. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 09:40 IST

    Innocean renews Hyundai global media partnership with Havas Media Network

    Havas will handle Hyundai, Kia and Genesis across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America, working with Innocean teams in Seoul, Frankfurt, Dubai, New Delhi and Jakarta. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 09:34 IST

    UP Govt orders FIR against Netflix’s ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ for hurting sentiments

    The FIR has been filed at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over charges linked to disturbing social harmony. Read more...



  • Feb 06, 2026 09:29 IST

    ICC partners with Google for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

    Google Gemini is named the Official AI Fan Companion, while Google Pixel becomes the tournament’s Official Smartphone. Read more...



television advertising Marketing digital
Advertisment