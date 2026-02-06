Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 6, 2026

- Feb 06, 2026 15:59 IST
Haier named title partner of Match Centre Live on JioHotstar for ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Haier’s partnership with Match Centre Live includes in-show branding, logos, studio elements, stings, wipes, tickers, and promos with JioStar talent. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 15:33 IST
Super 7 ads of the week: How brands sparked engagement through storytelling and moments
BestMediaInfo.com curates the most talked-about ads that made an impact last week across brands and platforms. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 15:10 IST
Former Atlys brand head Janardhan Pokala co-founds creative agency KALI
New multidisciplinary agency to operate across strategy, advertising, digital and production, with headquarters in Delhi and clients across India. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 15:06 IST
Canva integrates brand design tools into ChatGPT for on-brand visual creation
The new update allows users to generate designs linked to their Canva Brand Kit within AI assistants, bringing brand-aligned visuals into text-based workflows. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 15:01 IST
Kärcher India appoints Puneet Sharma as Managing Director
Sharma takes charge of the cleaning technology company’s India operations, bringing more than three decades of experience across engineering and manufacturing-led businesses. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 14:58 IST
Tribes Communications invests in Triooh to deepen OOH and tech capabilities
The partnership will support business growth while expanding scale, data use and technology-led capabilities across the out-of-home media segment for clients. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 13:35 IST
Balaji Telefilms launches talent management vertical Hoonur under digital division
The new unit will focus on artist representation and career strategy across television and digital platforms, with Mohammed Nagman Lateef set to lead the initiative. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 11:52 IST
Here’s why BARC India may never do RPD
BARC stays silent on Return Path Data even as BestMediaInfo’s RPD dataset challenges the ratings currency the industry has been sold for years. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 11:02 IST
How Anthropic and The Washington Post are double trouble
Bezos-led layoffs at The Washington Post and Anthropic’s rapid Claude expansion signal a twin squeeze on jobs, one driven by corporate choice, the other by accelerating automation. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 10:59 IST
India gets strong jury presence at The One Show 2026, ADC 105 and TDC 72
Nine Indian creative leaders join The One Show 2026 jury; five named to ADC 105 panel; Namrata Goyal represents India on TDC 72 jury. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 10:44 IST
Radio advertising grows 2% in 2025 as services sector leads spends
Average advertising volumes per radio station rose 40% compared with 2021, while evening slots and mid-length commercials continued to attract the bulk of advertiser interest, TAM AdEx data shows. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 10:35 IST
Nykaa’s marketing spends rise 27% YoY to Rs 460 crore in Q3 FY2026
For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), marketing and S&D expenses stood at Rs 1,157 crore, up 29% YoY, at 15.7% of revenue from operations. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 10:32 IST
Criteo rolls out recommendation service for AI-driven shopping assistants
The Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service uses real-world shopping data to improve AI-driven recommendations by up to 60%, helping assistants match products to consumer intent. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 10:27 IST
Flipkart reframes romance around everyday effort this Valentine’s week
The initiative was conceptualised by Talented and explores behavioural insights on household chores, highlighting how shared responsibility shapes modern relationships. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 10:24 IST
Netflix deletes Ghooskhor Pandat teaser post after FIR in Lucknow
The FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 10:03 IST
11 creative leaders from India join D&AD Awards 2026 jury
The jurors from India are Prashant Godbole, Suresh Eriyat, Shitu Patil, Ryan Mendonca, PG Aditya, Josy Paul, Kainaz Karmakar, Arjun Mukherjee, Sanchita Roy, Pallavi Chakravarti and Noopur Datye. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 09:40 IST
Innocean renews Hyundai global media partnership with Havas Media Network
Havas will handle Hyundai, Kia and Genesis across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America, working with Innocean teams in Seoul, Frankfurt, Dubai, New Delhi and Jakarta. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 09:34 IST
UP Govt orders FIR against Netflix’s ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ for hurting sentiments
The FIR has been filed at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over charges linked to disturbing social harmony. Read more...
- Feb 06, 2026 09:29 IST
ICC partners with Google for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
Google Gemini is named the Official AI Fan Companion, while Google Pixel becomes the tournament’s Official Smartphone. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 6, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
