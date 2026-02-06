New Delhi: Canva has introduced a new integration that allows users to create brand-aligned designs directly within AI assistants, including ChatGPT. The update enables designs generated through AI conversations to draw from a user’s Canva Brand Kit, incorporating brand colours, fonts and logos into visual outputs.
The company said the feature is intended to address limitations in AI-generated visuals that often require manual editing to match brand guidelines. By connecting Canva accounts to AI assistants, users can generate designs such as presentations, social media posts and posters that reflect existing brand settings.
The update expands Canva’s presence across AI platforms, following a recent rollout of similar functionality in Anthropic’s Claude. The company said the integration forms part of its broader efforts to position Canva as a visual design layer within AI-driven workflows.
According to Canva, the platform has developed tools including the Canva Design Model for editable design outputs, Canva AI and the Canva MCP Server, which it said has generated millions of designs across AI assistants including ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot. The company also noted that it is among the most referred-to sites from AI assistants, based on Similarweb data.
Anwar Haneef, GM and Head of Ecosystem at Canva, said, “The soul of a brand is visual identity, yet it has been the missing puzzle piece in how AI creates. Today, we’re bridging that gap by bringing our design expertise to the daily tools used by millions. Whether you are in ChatGPT or Claude, Canva acts as the connective tissue that quickly turns a text conversation into beautiful brand-aligned visuals. This marks a significant leap in how LLMs and design models can bring creativity and productivity closer than ever.”
The company said the integration allows users to generate designs using natural language prompts, collaborate on presentation structures and preview or refine visuals directly within AI assistants. It also enables users to access their Brand Kit while working within these tools.
Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer at eXp Realty, said, “We believe an agent’s personal brand is their X-Factor; it’s the superpower that builds trust before they even enter the room. This integration is a game-changer because it allows agents to scale that superpower without diluting it. By accessing Canva Brand Kits within ChatGPT, our agents can move from a text prompt to a fully branded visual in seconds. Ultimately, this frees our agents to spend less time formatting and more time connecting, ensuring their X-Factor shines through in every digital interaction.”
Canva said the AI connector for ChatGPT is now available to users who link their Canva accounts, allowing brand settings to be used in design outputs created through AI conversations.