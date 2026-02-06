India gets strong jury presence at The One Show 2026, ADC 105 and TDC 72

New Delhi: Indian creative leaders will serve on the jury panels of The One Club for Creativity’s global awards, including The One Show 2026, the ADC 105th Annual Awards and the TDC 72nd Annual Competition.

Nine creative leaders from India will serve on the One Show 2026 jury panel, while five creatives will represent India on the ADC 105th Annual Awards jury.

For The One Show 2026, the Indian jury members include Khalil Bachooali of Offroad Films, Rajdeepak Das of Leo South Asia and Publicis Groupe South Asia, Ashish Deshpande of Elephant Design, Amaresh Godbole of Publicis Groupe India, Rahul Mathew of Mudra Group, Sukesh Nayak of Ogilvy India, Anupama Ramaswamy of Havas Creative India, Noor Samra of FCB Interface, and Varun Shah of Publicis Production.

The extended deadline for The One Show 2026 entries is Friday, February 6, 2026. The final deadline is Friday, February 20, 2026.

For the ADC 105th Annual Awards jury, India is represented by Binaifer Dulani of Talented, Moumita Pal of Dentsu Creative, Sulekha Rajkumar, Kamal Kumaar Rao of Pure Street Photography, and Neha Tulsian of NH1 Design.

The extended deadline for ADC 105 is Friday, February 6, 2026, with the final deadline on Friday, February 20, 2026.

For the TDC 72nd Annual Competition jury, India is represented by Namrata Goyal of Universal Thirst. The final deadline for entries is Friday, February 27, 2026.

The One Club said Indian companies fall in the lowest bracket of submission fees under its Currency Value Adjustment model for The One Show and TDC. It added that ADC has tiered pricing for small agencies, studios and freelancers.