New Delhi: Balaji Telefilms has launched a talent management vertical called Hoonur under its digital division, marking an expansion of the company’s activities across artist representation and career development within its wider entertainment operations.

The company said the new unit will focus on talent representation across television and digital platforms, with an emphasis on career planning, brand collaborations and project alignment within an increasingly platform-led media environment.

Hoonur will be led by Mohammed Nagman Lateef, who has more than a decade of experience in entertainment and talent strategy. He previously founded Iconic Entertainment, where he worked on talent representation and management. The company said his appointment signals a shift in how it intends to manage and develop artists across its network.

Balaji Telefilms said the move forms part of its broader integrated entertainment structure, bringing together content creation, digital operations and talent representation. The company stated that the new vertical is intended to provide artists with structured career direction and access to projects across its platforms.

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, said, “At Balaji, we have always believed that every artist deserves the right environment to grow. Talent thrives when it is supported by a platform that understands its individuality and long-term potential. With Hoonur, we are creating a curated space where artists receive focused attention, strategic guidance, and opportunities that are aligned with who they are and where they can go. It’s about shaping meaningful journeys, not just managing assignments.”

Hoonur currently represents a roster of actors across television and digital platforms, including Madalsa Sharma, Sahil Uppal, Rohit Chandel, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Shubhangi Atre. Some of the artists represented by the vertical are also part of the reality television format “The 50”, including Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakre and Shiny Doshi.

Nitin Burman, Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms, said, “The industry today is moving toward deeper collaboration between content, platforms, and brands, with talent at the center of that ecosystem. Hoonur allows us to approach these relationships in a more cohesive and long-term manner. By aligning talent more closely with our content and digital network, we are strengthening how partnerships are built, how audiences are engaged, and how value is created across the ecosystem.”

