New Delhi: Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, has introduced its Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service, designed to provide AI shopping assistants with commerce-grade product recommendations. The service leverages Criteo’s commerce intelligence to deliver results that reflect real shopping behaviour rather than relying solely on product descriptions.

As large language model (LLM) platforms increasingly function as AI shopping assistants, retailers are also developing their own AI chatbots to support product discovery, comparison, and purchase decisions. These AI-driven shopping experiences require a recommendation infrastructure capable of providing personalised and trusted results for consumers.

In testing, Criteo’s service delivered up to a 60% improvement in recommendation relevancy compared with third-party approaches based only on product descriptions. The service draws on the company’s scale, including 720 million daily shoppers, $1 trillion in annual transactions, and 4.5 billion product SKUs.

Available via Criteo’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), the service connects AI-powered assistants directly with merchant inventory. It translates consumer shopping queries into curated, transaction-ready product recommendations using real-world shopping and purchase signals that are not accessible through traditional crawling methods.

The service can interpret broad shopper intent and handle both exploratory and product-specific queries, expanding recommendations with complementary items when relevant.

Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo, said, "The real competitive advantage in agentic commerce will come from access to high-quality commerce data at scale. This service brings that intelligence into AI-driven shopping experiences in a way that works for the entire ecosystem, delivering relevancy for consumers while respecting retailer data, brand integrity, and platform trust."

Criteo has been testing the service with a major LLM platform since 2025 and is expanding trials to additional LLM platforms, retailers, and brands. Internal testing in January 2026 showed a 60% improvement in recommendation relevancy compared with approaches based solely on product descriptions.